A Young Man Pitched In to Help Construction Workers at His Parents’ House—Only for His Dad to Get Mad at Him

Imagine temporarily living at home with your parents, and they’re having some work done on their house. Would you let the construction workers do their job, or would you want to help?

In this story, one young man is in this situation, and he wants to help. He thinks it’s fun learning how to do the work.

His dad has a completely different opinion.

Now, he’s wondering if he really did so something wrong. Let’s read all about it.

AITA for helping construction workers I am a architecture and urbanism student in Brazil. Since my university is closed due to the covid-19 I’m in my parents house. I was helping my father with chores in his job, since he works with interior design (a area that I’m not very interested in). He was not paying me and he had someone that did the same this as I was doing.

The right medication can make a big difference.

I have some mental issues (depression, anxiety, OCD and bipolarity) and I had a breakdown a month ago and stopped going to “work” (yes, I was taking medication but it was not enough). Today, with a new dose of medication, I was feeling better and some construction workers were breaking some walls in my parents house so I decided to help. The guys were very nice and were teaching me about what I didn’t know in details of construction and such things. Is was very nice.

But his dad didn’t think it was so nice.

Now, that they went home, my father said I shouldn’t be helping because it was their job and I should be helping him instead. Am I a jerk?

Yikes! It is their job, but OP was enjoying helping them and learning from them. Did he really do something wrong, or did his dad overreact?

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

Another architecture student weighs in.

Another person thinks it was helpful for him to help the construction workers.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a landlord who has a problem with a car-dealer tenant bringing home a different car every night.

This person explains why the dad is upset.

Nobody thinks he did anything wrong.

It wasn’t wrong to help the construction workers, and it may benefit him in his career someday. However, his dad has a point. He is paying them to do their job not to train his son how to do their job.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a woman who escalates her issue to the state when a third family is added to a shared neighborhood well. Read Story →