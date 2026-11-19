Imagine deciding to get a tattoo while you’re on vacation.

Let this story be a warning to you. Never ever get a tattoo that’s in a language you don’t speak unless you are 1000% sure you know what it means. For example, maybe you think Chinese characters look cool as a tattoo, but it’s important that you know what the characters actually mean.

In this story, one Chinese tourist decides to get revenge on some French tourists by misleading them when it comes to a tattoo they want to get.

Keep reading for all the details.

My Dad’s Petty Revenge on Two Rude French Tourists For context, we’re Chinese-Indonesian. Back in the 90s, my dad once spent about two weeks backpacking across Europe, and in each country he visited, he had a small tradition of getting a simple tattoo as a memory, usually something like a flag or a small symbol. While he was in Helsinki, he went into a tattoo shop to get a Finnish flag done on his back. When he arrived, there were already a couple of French tourists ahead of him. They were loud, rude, and clearly making themselves a problem, talking over people and acting like they were entitled to special treatment, while the staff remained polite and professional.

The rude tourists asked for a favor.

At some point while his friend was getting his tattoo done, one of them asked my dad in English if he was Chinese, to which my dad said yes. The French guy said he had always wanted to have a cool Chinese character tattooed on him and asked my dad to write down the Chinese character for “love” on a piece of paper for reference. Instead of writing what the man asked for, he wrote a set of Chinese characters that definitely did not mean “love.” lol.

They actually got the tattoo.

The tattoo artist was probably too overwhelmed to double-check the reference and did the tattoo anyway, or he had just had enough of their rudeness and wanted them gone. To this day, my dad still has no idea if that man ever found out what his tattoo actually meant. I kind of hope he did. My dad still laughs after all these years whenever he tells the story. Oh, the tattoo read 傻屄, by the way, which roughly translates to “stupid jerk.”

Never, ever get a tattoo if you don’t actually know what it means.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

A lot of people have gotten bad tattoos.

This person loved the story.

Another person shares a story about Chinese tattoos.

Here’s another funny story about Chinese characters.

Wow! Definitely don’t get a tattoo that you can’t read. You’d probably be surprised what it really says. Nowadays, with translation apps, it’s not like it’s that hard to figure out what something really says.