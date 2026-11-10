Security Guard Thinks It’s Creepy That His Supervisor Is Spying On Him With A Drone, So He Wants A Restraining Order

What would you do if you found out that your supervisor was using drones to spy on you? Would you be okay with that, or would you be really creeped out?

In this story, one young security guard is in this situation, and he’s pretty creeped out. The supervisor is acting like it’s no big deal, but to this employee, it’s a very big deal. He’s talked to HR and the police about it.

Now, he’s wondering if a restraining order is going too far.

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for calling the Police and HR on my supervisor for using a drone to spy on my behavior? I am a 19 year old male Security Guard having to deal with weird behavior with my supervisor. This all started about 9 months ago at my new job about a month or 2 after I started. My supervisor (42M) started bringing in his personal drone to show it off to the guys to see their reaction. I have always thought they were cool cause I was always been into technology since I was a kid.

But he actually brought in the drones for a reason, not just to show them off.

He continued to bring in new drones that he would get to show them off. Then one day on my shift I see something flying in the air, assumed it was possibly a plane cause I work not far from a airport but I was mistaken. My boss comes in talks about different behaviors that I was doing and then told me how he was using his drone to monitor my behavior. Internally I was freaking the F out! But played it cool and told him hey this isn’t cool with me that’s overstepping his position.

OP threatened to call the police.

He gave a ridiculous excuse of he’s allowed to monitor me and that he had permission, so I let it go. Then a few weeks later again caught his drone monitoring me and gave him the talk about how I’m not ok with this and its creepy and I would call the cops. And he told me I have no evidence and they will do nothing. Few weeks after that it happened again, and layed it down the next time he did it I’m calling the cops or were gonna have an issue so he stopped.

OP talked to HR and the police.

Now about month ago he decided to bring it in again. I was infuriated but kept my mouth shut cause I was still processing his stupidity. So when I got home called HR gave them a report and talked to his higher-ups as well as the police and they said that the technically can’t do anything cause he possibly has permission and that basically because of his position it’s a blurred line. The cops told me to call my site that I work at higher ups to see if he had permission.

He took the cops’ advice.

HE DID NOT!!! He had permission from the place he sat and thought that was ok, like what? So a few days later everyone thought it was creepy that I’ve discussed this with and told this is going to immediately be taken care of, or so I thought.

He wants a restraining order.

I had a few days off and tried relaxing about it then I decided to call the day before I went in and got put on the phone with the bad manager and basically got told he wasn’t doing anything illegal and that it won’t happen again and basically he got a slap on the wrist. This guy has a kid and a wife, what if his wife supervisor started doing that to her or teachers started using them to monitor the kids? AITA for wanting to get a restraining order?

Yikes! That does sound creepy.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person agrees that it’s creepy.

This person thinks OP needs to get a different job.

Here’s a good tip.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who is upset that a coworker always grabs all of the overtime and doesn’t leave any for anyone else.

The supervisor could be breaking federal laws.

I definitely wouldn’t ignore the drone situation. I would also look for a different job and escalate this issue beyond HR. The supervisor sounds really creepy, and the use of drones is completely unacceptable in this case.

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