She Called the Police After an Incident With Her Horrible Neighbor. They Told Her She Was Just Unlucky to Have a Neighbor Like Him

You can pick your home, but you can’t pick your neighbours. That is the unfortunate truth that faces the homeowners when they move into their perfect home, renovate it to their own tastes and desires – and then find out that they have a miserable or even dangerous person living next door. And suddenly their dream home turns into a nightmare, since they don’t feel safe kicking back in the evening, or watering their plants in their garden at night. Because when someone starts harassing you, it’s so much worse when they live literally next door.

Of course, you’d like to think that in situations like this, the police would step in and diffuse the situation, making it safe for you to go about your daily business as normal again. But as the woman in this story proves, this is not always the case.

Read on to find out more.

Horrible neighbour and unhelpful cops I’ve been having an issue with my neighbors for two years. We share a driveway, and he has blocked it and used it for himself entirely since I first moved here. About one year into living here, I asked if he could leave my side accessible so I could park off of the street. He told me no. He threatened me with a bill since he had poured some concrete so it was easier for him to park his car and I said I would pay it. He sent never sent it. He then threatened to dig up the concrete, never did that either, just kept parking in the middle of the driveway.

But that wasn’t the end of all this drama.

He’s run over potted plants I tried to put out, he’s thrown garbage on my lawn, he’s put nails under my dads tires, he’s thrown my trash cans off the curb, he’s sprayed my dad with a water hose, blocked my house guests car in on the street with his spare vehicles (he has several) forced me out of parking spacing by driving towards my car, and so many more things I can’t even remember. This behavior has been almost a daily occurrence for two years, and every time I call the cops I get conflicting things. One officer will say to call anytime something happens, another officer will say there’s nothing they can do and to stop calling. I had spoken with an officer about harassment and when he said he would follow up with me (gave me a time and day that he would call back) he ghosted me.

But of course, this person never got a call back.

When I spoke with him again because he came out to another thing I had reported, he got mad at me for asking about the harassment we had spoken about two months before, and said it wasn’t his responsibility and that I shouldn’t rely on him directly. This was after I had been told by dispatch and people at the physical department that they couldn’t connect me with another officer because it would confuse them and they could only forward me to this officers mail box. I don’t feel safe in my home anymore (I’m a female who lives alone) and I feel like I’m getting help from nowhere. I’ve basically been told by every officer, “sucks you have a bad neighbor”. Is this not enough of a pattern of behavior to establish harassment? Does he need to beat me up for me to be taken seriously?

The things that this woman is facing are horrendous, and it’s crazy that they’re not being taken seriously.

It makes you wonder if there’s another reason this guy seemingly has immunity from the police.

He’s making her feel unsafe in her home, that’s as good a reason as any for support.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit had to say about this.

This person thought there were other routes that this homeowner could take.

While others thought she should start compiling records and evidence.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a landlord who has a problem with a car-dealer tenant bringing home a different car every night.

Meanwhile, this Redditor encouraged her to take self-defence classes.

Maybe the guy will attack her and maybe he never would, but honestly, when someone is behaving in such an unhinged way, it really doesn’t seem like self-defence classes would be such a bad idea. Because who knows if she would ever use them, but at least she’d be prepared and in control if she ever did need to. And with the police being so useless, perhaps she only can rely on herself when it comes to matters of her own safety.

Because let’s be honest, the cops are failing her here. There is more than enough evidence of the neighbour’s harassment and illegal behaviour, and they’re not bothering to help her. It makes you wonder whether the guy has an in with the police, or if there is some reason that they are intimidated by him, because why else would they not be dealing with this?

Now it seems like she needs to take matters into her own hands, and enough evidence and records to push for a restraining order seems like the only good option at this point.

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