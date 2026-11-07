She Gave Up Pay For A Dream Job At An Aerospace Company, And VPs Were Already Asking What She Was There For

Some companies interview you before they hire you, and some interview you after.

One employee took a pay cut to join an aerospace company she admired, and in her first three months, she did everything asked of her.

She was working her tail off, and her manager seemed genuinely happy with her work.

But she found herself taken aback when two high-level executives called her into their office, demanding to know why her role existed.

In her mind, they should have answered this question long before she got the role.

Now she’s deciding whether or not to walk away entirely.

Keep reading for the full story.

Wow, just wow. Secured a new job within an allegedly prestigious aerospace company, and I’ve been in the role for about 3 months now. I even took a pay cut to come here because of the type of work they do.

By this employee’s account, she’s worked her tail off.

I’ve done everything asked of me and more, and I’ve been adding depth to projects where no depth existed. Feedback from my manager has been good. We’re headquartered in the US, although I’m in Australia.

But soon she realizes her bosses don’t value her work.

This week, along with my manager, I’ve been called into meetings with various VPs to be asked directly by these VPs what’s the point of me/my role?!? To say I’m taken aback is an understatement, and I’ve said the same to my manager.

She doesn’t understand why management is behaving this way.

I said that this discussion should have been held prior to my appointment, and that it’s utterly inappropriate to be spoken to like this. My manager said it’s not personal, that it’s the work culture, but it certainly feels very personal, and that a red line was crossed.

Now she’s questioning what her next move should be.

I’m in 2 minds about bailing and raising a personal grievance about this toxic conduct. I don’t think I’m sensitive, and I don’t think I’ve overreacted. I’m genuinely feeling like “WTH.” 😐

Sounds like quite an aggressive work environment.

What did Reddit have to say?

This user cautions against being overly emotive at work.

This user thinks this employee may just be overreacting.

There may be no actual ill intent here.

Not everyone in the workplace is as knowledgeable as you’d expect them to be.

Someone as high up as a VP should probably have at least a rough idea of the organizational structure of their company.

Asking a new hire what the point of her role is is a lot of nerve to show someone who took a pay cut just to be there.

Redditors thought she was overreacting, and they pointed out that the question may not have been asked with any bad intent.

Maybe the VPs were just clumsy, or maybe that’s simply how the company talks. Even if that were true, it still doesn’t make it a good look.

A prestigious company shouldn’t need to be reminded how to treat people.

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