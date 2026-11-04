She Lives with Multiple Roommates Who Constantly Leave the Front Door Unlocked—And She Is Done Sidelining Her Personal Safety

Having a roommate can be a great way to save money, split up the cleaning, and generally make life easier, but only if the roommate is good.

What would you do if you got a new roommate, but she turned out to be very messy and unreliable when it comes to things like scheduling repairs or other work?

That is what is happening in this story, and since this is the first time she has lived with a roommate, she doesn’t know if she is expecting too much.

Read through the full story below and see what you think she should do.

Roommate issues I have a roommate. I was initially living on my own, but had to get another roommate to save up.

Having a roommate can be wonderful.

I was initially excited because I thought it’ll be nice to have company. I did not take anything other than rent and 1/4 of the security deposit. She has been using all my utensils, she used to keep them extremely untidily. To a point that every day I used to come back from office to an untidy kitchen.

She has the role of primary roommate, even if she doesn’t want it.

I tried to adjust and not complain as much as I could, however she kept on doing it. She barely participates in household activities. I have to coordinate and manage everything. A recent instance I would like to mention is that we recently had a short circuit in our house. I coordinated for everything electrician, Aquaguard everything.

This is just unacceptable, but why isn’t the landlord handling all of this?

She has more flexible hours, and I checked with her before booking called and confirmed on the day as well and she said yes and then up and left for some work thing. The Aquaguard guy started screaming at me. I had to come from office and handle everything. We also had to replace fans. All she has to do was be there and let me know a time she is available. She offered to coordinate asked for a number then just did not do anything about it. I had to finally get him to come and my landlady to look after it.

Her roommate seems unreliable.

This is one of many such instances. I have been beyond frustrated I genuinely don’t know if I am asking too much. I am a bit particular about things, but it’s so frustrating I am trying to be as understanding as possible but I really do not know what to do.

It seems like she is taking on too much herself.

She’s not a bad person but this is just too much. I have never had a roommate before but this feels like an unfair bargain. Wanted to know if this is normal behavior.

The roommate does seem very unreliable, which is annoying. That being said, it sounds like the author of this story is taking on things that she shouldn’t. Most of these things should have been coordinated by the landlord.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

This person’s child went through something similar.

Being direct is often hard, but effective.

Apparently this is a pretty normal experience.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who finds his parking spot at a hocket game in jeopardy from a rude driver.

Talking to the roommate directly might help.

Most of her expectations are not the roommate’s job.

Her roommate is being irresponsible in areas for which she is not responsible. That can be annoying, but it is understandable.

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