She Tried To Explain Why She Needed A Break From Night Shifts, Yet Her Boss Responded Sarcastically And She Decided To Take The Words At Face Value

Careless instructions can create very flexible interpretations.

This night-shift cashier requested one evening off because of constant headaches.

Her manager refused.

Then she offered some terrible scheduling advice.

Let’s check out all the details below.

I made my own schedule I work the night shift as a cashier at a 24/7 convenience store. My shift is from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Usually, my coworker and I switch tasks. Like she’s at the counter while I help the customers.

This employee was suffering from constant headaches.

Lately, I’ve been dealing with constant headaches, so I asked our manager if I could take a night off. But instead of approving it, she snapped, “If you don’t like the schedule, make your own.” So I did. I skipped two nights, then worked only four hours on the third night. Then, I took another night off after that.

When she came back, her manager scolded her.

When I finally came back, she scolded me, saying, “That’s not what I meant.” I told her, “Well, you said make my own schedule, so I did.” Now the whole staff, whether day shift or night shift, is asking if they can customize their schedules, too. Funny how she suddenly cares about “clear communication.” Shoutout to our manager of the year. Ma’am knows it all.

That really backfired for the manager!

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

This comment makes sense.

Well done for the malicious compliance, says this person.

Here’s a possible response to the manager.

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People are loving the story.

After being told to make their own schedule, this cashier skipped several shifts and shortened another one.

The manager later protested while employees across the store began asking for the same scheduling freedom.