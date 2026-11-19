She Waited Right There For Her Laundry To Finish, And A Neighbor Still Pulled Her Clothes Out First

One thing I really disliked about living in an apartment building was having to share a laundry room with other tenants. If multiple people want to do their laundry at the same time, that means you have to wait, and if they’re not back to get their laundry when it’s done, you have two options. You take their laundry out for them, or you wait indefinitely.

In this story, we hear from a woman who lived in a building with washing machines in the basement. She made sure she set timers so that she was always back in the laundry room before her laundry was done, but one day, that wasn’t good enough.

When she saw her laundry on top of the washing machine, she was out for revenge.

Keep reading to find out what she does.

Neighbor thought they could stop my washing cycle midway and steal my laundry money I used to live in a country where it’s very common to have a few common washing machines for the building, instead of personal ones in rentals, and these are found in the basement. You would generally have to pay to use it, usually via a card. You would insert the card in a separate machine, it would take out about 2.5$ per washing cycle (yep, read that right) and could take the money back at the end if it hadn’t used it all (though not everybody in the building knew that! We would teach this to nice neighbors).

They didn’t want anyone touching their laundry.

Many buildings would have a fixed time schedule for each apartment in the building, but not my building. It was free for all and my boyfriend and I thought we got lucky, because some of our friends would only have a few hours every 2 or 3 weeks! Which we thought was absolutely disgusting, because we come from a country that (clearly) has a different standard for cleanliness. In fact, one of our pet peeves was people touching our laundry after it was washed and, even worse, leaving it right on top of the extra dirty machines. We were so worried about it that we would generally do our laundry very early on Saturday morning before people would want to use the machines, and we would keep a lot of timers to ensure we would be down before the cycle was finished.

This would be so infuriating!

One day, I go down about 2 minutes before the end and I find my laundry on top of the washing machine, dripping wet and the machine being currently in use. I am about to lose my mind. I start swearing in my language, ready to call my bf down to get enraged with me, when I realize this person is using my money for their laundry!

Rinse and repeat.

So I get my card out, put it in the machine and take the rest of my money out, effectively blocking the machine mid cycle and leaving the door blocked until you put more money in. I had to of course rewash my laundry, but we were very careful about checking it frequently this time… Hope you like your smelly clothing!

Yikes! I think I’d just get a chair and a book and wait in the laundry room.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person would’ve done something different.

One person admits to taking someone else’s laundry out of the washer and dryer.

This would be so frustrating!

One person admits to stealing.

I remember how excited I was when I finally got an apartment that had its own washer and dryer in the unit. It’s the little things in life that are so worth it. Not sharing a washer and dryer with strangers is a huge win.

Sharing a washer and dryer with neighbors is awful unless all of your neighbors are considerate.

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