Aunt Let Her Toddler Niece Carry A Plastic Water Bottle To A Football Game Rather Than Fight A Tantrum, And Her Sister Accused Her Of Undermining Her Parenting

Anyone who has spent time around toddlers knows that every day involves a handful of tiny negotiations. But not all of them are worth breaking a sweat over.

One woman was babysitting her niece and getting ready to meet her sister at a football game. Her niece had picked up a plastic water bottle, with the cap removed, and she refused to let go of it.

Each time the woman tried to take it, the toddler got upset. She decided it wasn’t worth a meltdown, so she let her bring it along.

When her sister saw them at the game, she was immediately irritated.

But when the aunt tried to explain, her sister accused her of undermining her parenting.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for letting my niece bring a plastic water bottle to a sports game? I (20s, F) was babysitting my niece “Mabel” (21 months old, F), and we were going to meet up with my sister at a football game. Before we left my house, Mabel was playing with a plastic water bottle (I took the cap off, don’t worry) and refused to let go of it.

So instead of drawing attention to themselves, this aunt just let Mabel have her way in the moment.

Every time I tried to take it, she got really upset. I decided it just wasn’t worth the fight, toddlers are odd little humans, so I gave up and let her bring it with us.

But Mabel’s mother didn’t like what she saw.

When my sister saw us, she asked me why Mabel was carrying a piece of garbage around. I explained that she wouldn’t give it up and that I had to pick my battles.

Instead of understanding, her sister went the opposite direction entirely.

My sister got mad and said that it “looks ridiculous for her to be carrying it” and that I should have taken it.

Now she’s taking the whole thing as a referendum on her parenting.

I said I didn’t think it was a big deal, but she said, “You can’t give in to tantrums like that” and that I’ve undermined her parenting?? She’s ignoring my texts now, so I think she’s mad at me. AITA for letting my niece bring a plastic water bottle to a sports game?

Her sister doesn’t sound like the most emotionally regulated person.

What did Reddit make of all this?

This user thinks the principle of picking your battles really does apply here.

Is it really “giving in” if it was all preemptive?

There’s no sense in trying to reason with someone who’s developmentally incapable of reasoning.

There’s no sense in picking a silly fight.

Every parent has standards of what’s worth fighting over, but clearly they don’t always match up with an outsider’s judgments.

Even if allowing a toddler to carry around a water ball isn’t something she would personally allow, overall, a pretty silly battle to pick with someone who was just trying to help.

When it comes to toddlers, peace and harmony are worth a lot more than a tidy photo.

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