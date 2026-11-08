She Was Only Browsing On Her Time Off, Yet Her Work Clothes Made Someone Assume She Belonged To The Bookstore’s Employee Team

Retail uniforms can create confusion when employees visit neighboring stores during their breaks.

How easy is it to mistake someone for staff after noticing only a headset?

Luckily, one shopper’s friend spotted a very obvious detail before the questions went any further.

See how this harmless mix-up gave everyone a quick laugh.

“Dude, she doesn’t work here” I have a habit of going into neighboring stores on my breaks. So I’ve been mistaken as an employee many times. But this is my most recent encounter.

This woman works in an office supply store and wears an apron with the company logo on it.

My store (a big office supply store) has a dress code. Either a red or black shirt with jeans and a small earpiece headset. I work in the print department, so I get to have a fancy black apron. It has the store’s name in big white lettering on the front. These are just general context clues for customers to know that I do work at my store.

She decided to visit the next-door bookstore during her break.

Next door to us is a big-name bookstore, where they don’t really have a dress code. They were currently having a sale. After starting my 15-minute break, I decided to go see what books I could find. I was at a middle table that is directly in the main walkway of the store. I was just picking up books and seeing which I liked.

A guy walked up to her and asked her questions about a specific book.

This guy walked by with his friend and began to ask me questions regarding a certain book. Before I could even say a word, his friend spoke up, laughingly stating, “Dude, she doesn’t work here.” The first guy quickly noticed my outfit and apron and began to apologize profusely. Saying all he saw was the headset and just assumed I worked there.

She laughed and said it wasn’t a problem.

I was laughing, too, and said it was no problem. It happens more than you think. With his friend still laughing, the two men walked away. I hope they found someone who did, in fact, work there.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

The headset tricks people, says this one.

This one couldn’t quite understand.

Here’s someone who can relate.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a professional cheesemaker who works for a family business, but isn’t sure about working for a 17yo boy.

Lol. And finally, this one gives a fairy tale ending.

This shopper noticed the woman’s headset and immediately assumed she worked at the bookstore.

His friend pointed out the mistake, and everyone laughed while the embarrassed man quickly apologized.

The employee identification process began and ended with “person wearing technology.”