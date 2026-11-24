Employee Tries To Defend Her Work Performance With Evidence, But Her Manager Gets Upset And Abruptly Ends Their Meeting

Some people just have to make everything, and I mean EVERYTHING, difficult.

And what can you say about those folks except that they are HUGE pains in the you-know-what.

In today’s story, a woman explained how her manager definitely fits into that category…

No doubt about it!

Get all the details below and check out what she had to say about her situation.

Got kicked out of the room during yearly review by my manager. “I spent the last year doing the job needed from me and not the job that I’m officially being paid for.

Of course…

Got no credit, got no backup and help from management, got zero official recognition. Meanwhile the department more than doubled itself, projects got really big and complex and strategic. I had like 8-10 deep conversations with my manager during this year on the mismatch between what I’m expected to deliver and what my job description limits are.

Yikes…

Every time I ask her for clarity in my job description, some authority to match the responsibilities, some professional framework to support what I’m doing or the fitting pay, she gave me word salad for answer. Vague “the department is growing and it will take time until we figure things out” answers. Well, I decided that I can no longer build professional infrastructure without the management stepping in and owning it. I marked the yearly review as the deadline for clear answers. I have yearly plan to submit and I need some clarity to build it. Not only she gave no clear answer (just the usual word salad and empty dead end phrases), she again pointed at my time management as the problem. This time though, I decided to invite the facts to the room with us.

She sounds like a train wreck…

She didn’t like it, said she feels attacked, and ended the meeting. I have the full picture she’s trying to blur out. I guess that felt invasive to her. She got a full year of professional work handed to her and spoon fed to her, for half the cost, and I think thats enough donations. It really sucks. I love what I do, the team in my department values me, and they are really cool people to work with. But enough it enough. Here goes another heartbreak from a workplace that had one manager that ruins it for the entire team.”

Reddit users spoke up.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another individual has been there.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who goes to HR over his manager’s wardrobe complaints, then revels in the manager getting demoted.

And this individual spoke up.

Boy, is this a bummer, or what?!?!

You can say that again!

One manager is totally ruining her job experience!