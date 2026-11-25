Their Company Required Everyone To Reapply For Their Jobs At Much Lower Salaries, Leaving An Employee With Six Years At The Business Facing A Major Cut In Pay

Company restructuring can quickly become an excuse to treat loyal workers like strangers.

In this story, longtime employees must compete to keep the jobs they already perform.

Worse still, anyone rehired could earn thousands less for doing the exact same work.

Check out the full story below.

My employer is making us reapply for our own jobs at a lower pay grade. Our company “restructured.” And now, existing employees have to formally reapply for positions. Same job, same responsibilities. But here’s the kicker: the posted salary is $8k less than what we’re currently making.

This woman is now competing against external candidates.

I’ve been there 6 years. Built entire systems, trained new staff, covered shifts constantly. Now, I’m competing against external candidates. And being told I need to “prove my value” at a rate that’s below what I was hired at.

She calls it wage theft.

They’re banking on people being too scared to leave or thinking this is normal. It’s not. This is wage theft with extra steps.

Let’s check out the comments of other people.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

You may want to consult with a lawyer, advises this one.

This person gives another suggestion.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who let’s their boss make the wrong call about inventory and crash and burn because of it.

Here’s another idea.

Finally, short and sensible.