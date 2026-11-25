Employee Fed Up With Toxic Managers And Unfair Treatment Is Ready To Quit After A New Phone Lockout Policy

A toxic workplace can make even an ordinary job feel unbearable.

The following story is about a kitchen employee who had reached his breaking point at work.

He had been dealing with years of unfair treatment and toxic management from the company’s GM and assistant GM.

The last straw was when management enforced a policy where employees’ phones would be confiscated during the entire shift.

Uh oh! Sounds like a serious deal breaker. Read the full story below for all the details.

AITAH For quitting my job because the GM wants to confiscate our phones? This is more of a last-straw kind of deal. The GM and his wife (the assistant GM) have a huge power trip over their employees. And I can’t take it anymore. I work in the kitchen and get in trouble for everything, no matter who does it. And it doesn’t matter what I do. I’m only hated for the minority of things I didn’t do. I could give a whole list of reasons why I hate this job, but I’ll get to the point.

This employee was thinking of handing in his two weeks’ notice.

Because of one person who is always on their phone, the GM got approval from his boss to get a phone lockout box. Our phones will be locked up when we go in. And the manager will have a key to give us our phones at the end of our shift. I have important reasons to check my phone. I’m tempted to either put in my two weeks or just quit when the box arrives.

He thinks this is the worst job he has ever had.

This store is single-handedly the worst-paying job in the entire county. With the most toxic managers who have some kind of guilty pleasure for punishment or something. I really can’t pretend I don’t mind it anymore. I had better days during my four years of depression than I do on my days at work.

Whoa! If the phone lockout policy was the last straw, then OP had been enduring a long history of a toxic workplace and poor management.

Management should consider reasonable exceptions instead of treating everyone like they’re guilty of the same behavior.

But if it’s already affecting his mental health, I think it’s completely fine for him to quit and look for a better job.

Lol. Here’s a genius idea…

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another suggestion,

This person makes a valid point.

Finally, people are sharing lots of advice.

When the workplace becomes more stressful than the actual job, it’s probably time to clock out for good.

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