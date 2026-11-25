A Man Is Frustrated Because His New Neighbor Constantly Slams Doors And Makes Too Much Noise

If there’s one thing that I absolutely can’t stand, it’s a door slammer.

In fact, I’d go so far as to say that doors being slammed drives me absolutely INSANE.

There, I said it!

Why do people feel the need to do this?

I’ll never understand it…

Take a look at what this guy had to say about why he can’t get any peace and quiet in his home.

New neighbour slams EVERY door he goes through. “We’ve lived in a 2 story mid-terraced house for 9 years now. One of our neighbour’s houses is always rented out to young men, and they move out every few months or years.

It never ends!

Almost every time, there’s an issue with noise with these new tenants, such as club-level music, or shouting/screaming on the phone ALL day with the window open where 30 other houses can hear it if they open their windows. Usually we just tell them to not speak so loud or play music quieter and they do quiet down. We have a new tenant now, and the new problem is that – he slams EVERY single door he goes through. He goes out of his bedroom and slams it hard, runs down the stairs, goes into another room and SLAMS the door, goes out and SLAMS it again, goes back to his bedroom and SLAMS the door.

This is nuts!

Sometimes he slams a door every 5 seconds, so that could be 10 slams in 30 seconds. He probably slams a door 100-200 times a say. What is he doing? On the first day he moved in he literally slammed each door AS HARD AS HE COULD. At first I thought a giant wardrobe had fallen. Our entire house shakes when he slams doors. Now it’s quieter than the first day, maybe his flatmates said something about it (although I’m not sure if anyone else lives there anymore, maybe he’s there alone). But it is still very loud and the repeated slams wake me up in my sleep all the time, I slept 4 hours last night because I was so nervous.

How annoying…

I try to fall asleep again but there’s a slam every 5 minutes. It can be heard through the whole house. He also speaks super loud on the phone and also randomly hits stuff around the house sometimes. We sent him a letter saying to please stop slamming doors but he has not changed at all. I’ve seen a dozen people live in that house and have never heard these noises from these doors, so it’s not that there’s anything wrong with the house. I just really don’t understand these people and I don’t know what to do. If he doesn’t stop I hope the landlord or counsel will do something.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

This individual spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who sends his tax-dodging landlord rent in a tax bill envelope.

And another Reddit user thinks they know what’s going on.

Just reading this story gave me anxiety!

I can’t stand this!

It sounds like he might have to have a serious talk with this neighbor…