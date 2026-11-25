Her Daughter Asked For A Pink Birthday Dress, And Her Dad Showed Up With Something Totally Different

Little girls often have simple wishes for their birthdays.

In this story, a mother asked her daughter what she wanted for her birthday.

The little girl had specifically said she wanted a pretty pink dress with flowers.

But her father bought something completely different, leaving her visibly upset.

So now, she’s thinking about buying another dress for her daughter.

Do you think that’s a good idea? Check out the full details below.

AITA for buying my daughter a different birthday dress after her dad bought one that wasn’t what she wanted? My daughter turns six tomorrow. She wanted a pretty pink dress with flowers on it for her birthday party. And her father had been told in advance what she wanted. He bought something completely different.

This woman knew that her daughter was disappointed.

Our arrangement was that he would pay for her dress, and I would cover everything else. I earn more than him, and he is currently going through a lot, so I was happy with that arrangement. I also wanted him to feel included. When she saw the dress, she said, “Mummy, that’s not pink.” It was a small comment, but I could hear the disappointment in her voice, and it broke my heart. However, she knew it was from her daddy, so she said she would wear it for her birthday.

She noticed that he had been too focused on his work lately.

For context, her father lives separately from us and sees her mostly on weekends. He doesn’t call or video call during the week, even for a brief conversation. Lately, it feels like work has been his main priority, and I’ve been feeling increasingly frustrated with his involvement. I recognise that this background contributed to how upset I felt about the dress.

She went to her room and cried, feeling upset.

Later that evening, while they were both asleep in my room, I went into her room and cried privately. I felt sad that something she had been excited about had been missed, particularly when he had been told what she wanted. I’m planning to go to the shops tomorrow to buy a sparkly pink dress and sew some pastel fabric flowers onto it. I want her to have the dress she had been looking forward to wearing.

She’s also thinking about buying her daughter a pink, sparkly dress.

My hesitation is that she has already said she will wear the dress her dad bought. And buying another could come across as dismissing his gift. I also know my frustrations with him may be making this feel bigger than it otherwise would. At the same time, her wish was specific, and I would like to make it happen. AITA for buying her another dress for her party when she has said she will wear the one her dad bought?

I think it’s normal for any mother to want what’s best for their children.

However, OP should understand that her daughter has already agreed to wear her father’s gift.

Perhaps asking her if she wants another dress and also explaining the whole situation may be the best solution.

What do you think? Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person makes a valid point.

Here’s another honest opinion.

You’re making this about you, says this one.

Finally, this one makes sense, too.

A girl could never have too many sparkly dresses!

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