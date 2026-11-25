She Told Her Mom Not To Prepare Lunch Before Her Exam, And The Mom’s Decision Cost Her Precious Time

Parents should listen when their children explain that something important is at stake.

The following story involves a teenage girl who had an exam that she couldn’t afford to miss.

But her mom insisted on preparing her lunch despite being asked not to.

She was worried about being late, especially since the exam carried a huge percentage of her grade.

Whoa! What do you think happened? Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for lashing out on my mom over her making me lunch on an important exam day? I (16F) recently got into a fight with my mom. Although I wouldn’t really say it’s a fight because I feel like it’s only one-sided. A few days ago, I had a really important exam that I had to study for. I told my mom about it to make sure she didn’t have to wake up early in the morning to make me lunch for school. I wouldn’t want to risk being late to school because this exam starts much earlier than my usual class time.

This teenager was about to leave for school when she saw her mom preparing her lunch.

At that moment, she agreed, so I was sure nothing would come in my way on the day. As the day came, I got up just a bit earlier than the scheduled exam time and got ready to leave the house. When I saw her in the kitchen making food, I didn’t even get to ask who she was cooking the food for. Everybody in the house was still asleep, and she’s not the type to eat breakfast. That was when she told me to sit and wait because she was preparing my lunch for me.

She was late for an exam, and she couldn’t retake it.

She kept insisting on making me lunch even though I told her countless times not to make it. Because I was sure I would be really late to that exam. She would not listen to me. She kept saying that I needed the nutrients to get my energy going for the exam. And that the lunch at school wasn’t as healthy. I get that she cares for my well-being, but that got me late to an exam that was worth a huge percentage of my grades. It so happens to be the one exam I can’t retake.

She lashed out at her mom but felt guilty afterward.

I ended up lashing out at her as soon as I got home. After that, I felt guilty because it’s not like she wanted me to be late. But I also just wanted her to know that that exam really makes a huge difference in my grades. So, AITA for putting the blame on her when I missed my exam?

Aww… That’s just sad. OP’s mom clearly had good intentions.

However, she clearly told her mom that she couldn’t be late for the exam and not to bother preparing her lunch.

On the other hand, OP lashing out at her is not the best way to express her frustration.

Hopefully, they can talk things out and understand each other’s perspectives.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

Here’s a valid question.

This one shares a perfect response to the mom.

She needs to listen, says this one.

Another honest opinion.

Finally, people are saying the same thing.

Who knew mom’s care can be too much sometimes?

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