They Found Out the Apartment They Live In Is Illegal. Their Landlord Doesn’t Want Them to Mention It in Court

There are bad living conditions, and then there are really bad living conditions where it’s so bad it’s basically unlivable.

In this story, one family is living in a basement apartment, and the living conditions sound horrendous. They recently found out that it’s an illegal apartment, and they’re planning to move out.

They’re also heading to court with the landlord, and they’re wondering if they should mention that the apartment is illegal.

Keep reading for all the details about what they’ve been dealing with.

WIBTA If I out my landlord in court tomorrow? Hi all. I (22f) live with my mom and siblings (53f, 16f, 11m). To keep this short, we have lived in an illegal basement apt. for 18 years. I was told by LL (landlord) that it met govt. requirements and only found out it was illegal after he begged us not to call an inspector for a sewage leak he refused to fix in November. At first we were afraid to, but a housing program was coming through and we’d had enough, so after swimming in sewage for a month we called the inspector.

This place sound unlivable.

He was not happy, because he was getting fined every day starting mid-Feb for having an illegal place (We had a fire escape, so they didn’t have to emergency evacuate us). We continue to clean 20 gallons of sewage from our living room everyday, and no we can’t fix it, because we have to tear down walls to find the guilty pipe. He still hasn’t fixed it.

All the events in the past four/five months is half-blackmail from him to get us to move out without facing court fines.

Here are some examples.

We had roach and mice infestations caused by our neighbors that, both times, he refused to do anything about. His dad stole our Christmas packages and dug my gift out of the garbage in front of me. LL himself refused to call a plumber UNTIL he was worried about the foundation and then forced me to come home from school because I didn’t want him in the house alone with a random plumber. They yell at my mom on the phone but not me because I’m making most of the legal decisions here and was paying the rent, etc, etc…

This is enough to drive anyone crazy.

We barely make noise, and one slightly loud movie night my LL came down in the middle of the night and banged on my window to tell me to turn it off, completely skipping the options of calling me or even trying the door. I didn’t have pants on. LL’s wife curses at us over the phone while we have no idea what she even has to do with this. They told me to drop college and get a job the second time I ever missed rent, when I already had a job. I’ve had enough of their hostility.

She’s wondering what to say in court.

We have court tomorrow and they said they were taking us for non-payment of rent, which is true because the inspector himself said to stop paying. However, he does not want us to mention that it is illegal because he’s going to face A LOT in fines, likely 6 digits. I’m sick of being considerate when they think it’s okay to have a family of four living in THEIR sewage and harassing them in the meantime. The housing program is going through, and we are in no danger of being homeless anymore, which was 99% of our concerns. WIBTA if I tell the court about my LL evicting us because he’s getting fined and the place is illegal?

Oh, she definitely needs to mention that the place is illegal. Honestly, I think I’d rather be homeless than live in sewage. I’m not sure how they manage to keep living there.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

Evidence would be helpful.

This person is confused.

This person points out the dangers of raw sewage.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a HOA who says that “no weekend renovations” means no repairing a storm-damaged shed, either.

Another person thinks he deserves those fines.

They should not hold back. They need to tell the court everything, and evidence like pictures or texts would be helpful too.

What an awful place to live! I’m so glad they’ll be moving. Almost anywhere would be better.

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