A Normal Walk Home Past A Public Park Has Her Boyfriend Furious, And She Is Left Confused

Imagine dating someone in high school, but you hang out with your friends separately after school. If you knew your boyfriend was at the park with his friends after school, would you avoid going anywhere near the park, or would you think it’s no big deal to walk by on your way home?

In this story, one teenage girl was in this situation, and she didn’t think it’d be a big deal to walk by the park on her way home from school. Boy was she wrong! First, she felt overwhelmed, and now she’s pretty worried about her relationship with her boyfriend. He’s pretty mad at her.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITAH for telling my bf that he Doesn’t own the park?? After school every Day my bf goes to the park with his friends. He doesn’t invite me Because I go to my old elementary school with my friends. That’s how it’s always Been and that’s how we like it. Yeah occasionally I walk with him But split up Before they go to the park.

Here’s how OP usually walks home from school.

I walk with a group of 7 but including me it’s 8, at a certain point Our group splits up. 2 people go home and the rest go to the elementary school. I used to just go home But that was Before my bf and his friends went to the park. After winter Break I started going to the elementary school. On Friday I Wanted to just go home Because I had a Bad day and Didn’t feel like walking around my neighbourhood just to get home. So I did.

She passed the park on her way home.

We are walking Dropped off 1 of my friends and start walking home. To get to my house I need to PASS the park not go INTO the park. I literally stepped foot in-front of the park and his friends spotted me. They started running over to me. His friends are the type to make people uncomfortable. So before they got to me I Crossed the street and went home. No I didn’t say hi to my Bf because I got overwhelmed.

Her boyfriend is mad at her.

2 hours later I got a message from my bf “ f you “ “ wdym max, I didn’t even talk to you yet “ “ why would you go to the park? You really embarrassed me yk “ “ oh I’m sorry that I didn’t say hi your friends just overwhelmed me and I needed to get home “

He really overreacted.

“ it’s not that…. Why tf would you come to the park you know Damn well that’s where me and my Friends hang out “ “ max you Don’t own the park? I could go to the park whenever I want. Even if you are there with your friends… it’s called a public park for a reason??….” “ what’s wrong with you Gabby…. Just Don’t talk to me rn “ He hasn’t talked to me since and I’m scared for our relationship now. So AITAH??

She shouldn’t be scared for her relationship. She should be scared of her relationship. Red flag alert! Break up and move on. I thought the boyfriend would be upset that she didn’t say “hi.” It’s crazy that he’s upset that she was anywhere near the park.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person is annoyed by the teen drama.

They do sound young.

Another person calls their relationship drama “cute.”

Here’s a vote for breaking up.

They do sound too young to be dating. It doesn’t really even sound like they like each other. She should break up with him. He really overreacted. She did nothing wrong.

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