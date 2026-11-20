He Didn’t Want His New Neighbor Mowing His Lawn. The HOA Kicked Him Out of a Board Meeting

Imagine living in an HOA neighborhood that decides to have the homeowners do chores for each other instead of hiring a gardener. Would you be okay with that, or would you really not want to do chores for your neighbors?

In this story, one homeowner is dealing with this exact situation, and it doesn’t seem like he or any of his neighbors really like this setup. The HOA got mad at him for it, and now, he’s wondering if he’s in the wrong for his attitude about having people he doesn’t really know mowing his lawn.

Personally, I wouldn’t like this arrangement either.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for not wanting a Stanger to mow my lawn and getting mad at my HOA So for context: My HOA does this thing and it’s some stupid that everyone actually hates it The HOA sends some of us to “be nice” and do odd jobs around the neighborhood and some of the neighbours don’t opt in to this and I don’t

Here’s how the HOA meeting went.

So today during the HOA meeting my name and a few other names and households got picked for one person who just moved here to mow our lawns This person was forced to go to our meeting and later said no to not doing this and if he did not according to the HOA representative he would be forced to move out of the neighbourhood So he said no, and he can opt out of mowing my lawn

He doesn’t want a stranger mowing his lawn.

And I said no because I don’t know him and he has moved in the neighborhood for 3 days so nobody here knows him that well So I rejected and the HOA representative kicked me out because i would not accept “free labour” Reddit, AITA

It’s weird that the neighbors are expected to do chores for other neighbors. I wouldn’t want to opt into that either.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person points out what HOAs can and cannot do.

This person is glad they don’t live in an HOA.

This person is confused. I think he just means he was kicked out of the board meeting.

Another person has a problem with the “free” part.

Don’t they pay dues to the HOA? Either everyone needs to mow their own lawn, or the HOA needs to pay a gardener to do it. They shouldn’t expect homeowners to pitch in and do free labor for each other. That’s pretty ridiculous. It sounds like quite a few neighbors dislike these weird expectations.