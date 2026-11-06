They Had Quietly Been Keeping Coworkers On Track For Years, But Once The Worker Pulled Back, Things Started Falling Apart Across The Workplace

Being the office expert becomes frustrating when everyone uses your knowledge but takes the credit.

This worker kept solving difficult problems during other employees’ on-call shifts without receiving any recognition.

Instead of continuing the unpaid rescue service, he made himself completely unavailable whenever he was off duty.

Keep reading to see what happened.

Don’t Call Me & I Won’t Call You. “The Setup. Maybe 90% of our activities were routine, and most everybody could handle them; but that last 10% involved critical subsystems that were complex and difficult to work on. Those were my responsibility. Co-workers would work themselves into corners before calling on me to get them out. They would get credit for the call, and I would get bupkis. “You were not the on-call guy, so you get nothing.” Fine. Cue the malicious compliance.

Things changed in a hurry…

It got to the point that if I was not on-call, I would log my status as “Out of the Area” and switch off my phone. When I stopped covering for co-workers, productivity dropped. The ungrateful and selfish on-call guys would either take an entire shift to solve a problem, or pass it along to the next on-call guy. This happened from one late Friday night to the following early Monday morning, so when I walked in the door while switching my phone back on, I could smell the panic. They sent me out on-site right away, and even though it took a few more hours to solve the problem, I got the credit for it. The Fallout.

It all worked out in the end.

A couple of years later, a layoff removed the slackers from employment, and I was left to train the remainder. From then on, we were a tight crew that handled most problems without having to call in for support, even from IT.”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person has been there.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an IT employee who thought a ticket was closed, only to hear otherwise from the client’s manager.

And another individual spoke up.

This technical expert stopped answering off-duty calls, forcing coworkers to handle their own problems while productivity dropped.

After finally receiving credit for solving a weekend-long crisis, he eventually trained a stronger crew that no longer depended entirely on him.

Management learned the expert button only works when rewarded.