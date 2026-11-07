They Were Great Friends—Until Moving In Together Exposed Bad-Faith Living Habits and Destroyed the Relationship

I saw this kind of thing over and over again in my younger years…

A lot of people believe that living with their best pals is a good idea and they’ll get along just fine as roommates.

But that’s not the way it works a lot of times!

A bunch of my friends decided to live together at various points and sometimes, it got UGLY.

That’s pretty much what this woman is finding out and she talked about it in the story below.

Check it out.

Lost a friend when she became my flatmate. “I moved to the UK last year and a whole year that I was in a student accommodation, an ensuite for myself, I was very happy. Last month I moved into a very pretty house with my friend (don’t know if I can call her that anymore).

Party foul!

Everything was going good until few weeks back we hosted a party and she got wasted and puked literally everywhere. I cleaned it all, put her to sleep, it’s fine, because these little things I consider the bare minimum for a friend. But after that night, she became extremely distant and has started acting crazy, I don’t know if it’s because of the embarrassment or what got into her. We haven’t addressed the elephant in the room but also don’t talk like we used to anymore. Like the vibe is gone. All this until more bigger problems started popping up.

I was not eating non vegetarian last week because it was Navratri, but she got chicken with the weekly grocery and I genuinely didn’t mind splitting the bill. I just told her I won’t be eating non vegetarian, cook for yourself.

This is weird…

This week she “texted me” (didn’t even tell and I literally live next room) saying don’t get any grocery for me, just get yours. That day was crazy, I’ve cried so much. Where did it all even go wrong, who do I even have in this country, why is everyone so mean, am I not doing enough? So many unnecessary thoughts, so much overthinking, because back home in India I had such lovely people around me and now even most of my UK university friends have moved out of the town so literally this one person is all I have as someone I know in my proximity Still, I got through it, I got my own groceries, I didn’t add it on split wise this week.

Huh…?

But now she’s eating my bananas, my eggs, my milk, my bread, like what the hell? Is she out of her mind? And we are both inside our rooms most times so we are not even talking anymore. Also she dirties the kitchen so much. Every time after she cooks something I have to do a round of cleaning. And she’s is also eating the food I cook while I’m just not touching whatever she’s making, and she prepares such big quantities that it’s just sits in the fridge for days and goes into the bin We got the house in a joint agreement and now I don’t know what to do.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This reader offered some advice.

Another individual weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who changed their minds about donated items, only to return to the shop to find them all sold.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

These two should probably stop living together so they can save their friendship!

Sometimes, these things just don’t work out.

She needs to find a new roommate ASAP!