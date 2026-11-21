Three Neighbors Dump Yard Waste On A Resident’s Property, But When He Confronts Them, He Won’t Accept Their Claim That They’ve Always Done It As An Excuse

Old habits can become a big problem when land changes hands and nobody checks the rules.

But does dumping yard waste somewhere for years give neighbors the right to keep doing it?

That is the dispute facing a couple who caught three people carrying another load onto their private property.

Let’s see how this backyard boundary battle unfolded.

AITA for telling neighbors to not dump yard waste on my land My wife and I built a house on her grandma’s land with about 3.5 acres of a larger 22-acre plot. It’s mostly field that a farmer uses for hay, but it’s in our name now. We plan to take it over once we get a tractor.

This man noticed how some people took advantage of the empty lot for years.

On one side, we have a street of neighbors with about five houses that border our land. Most people have been respectful about not encroaching on our property. But some have gotten used to no one being there and have been taking advantage of that for years. They have primarily been dumping yard waste like grass clippings, tree branches, and piles of leaves.

He saw three people dumping some trash at the back of their property.

Our land is surveyed, and pins are visible. Yesterday, I happened to look out back when I was eating lunch. I noticed three people with a large tarp walking on our land into the corner of the back part of our property. I’ve been trying to clear out that area since there were a lot of trees and sticks piled up.

When he called them out, they just ignored him.

I went back with my wife, and we were yelling to them to stop because they were trespassing. They kind of ignored us and dumped most of the tarp before we got to them. They got angry and said they’ve been dumping stuff there since they were ten years old. I’ve never met the guy, but I guess he grew up there.

He learned that his wife’s grandmother had allowed them to do so over the years.

He went and got his mom, who said my wife’s grandma didn’t mind and said they could years ago. There’s no way to prove that since my wife’s grandma is 98. She had a stroke several years ago and is not going to remember. So AITA for stopping people from dumping on our land?

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

Here’s a possible response to the neighbors.

Short and simple.

This one makes a valid point.

It doesn’t matter now, says this one.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a HOA who says that “no weekend renovations” means no repairing a storm-damaged shed, either.

Finally, this person suggests calling the police.

This couple stopped neighbors from dumping yard waste on their surveyed land after catching them hauling in another tarp full.

The neighbors claimed they had permission years ago, but that did not make the new owners responsible for their debris.

Doing something since childhood does not magically turn trespassing into a family tradition.