Woman Struggles To Live With Her Roommate’s Constant Tantrums And Racist Behavior, But Doesn’t Know How To Handle It

Living with people who don’t like you can be difficult, but sometimes there is very little you can (or want to) do to fix the relationship.

That was the case in this story, where her roommate seemed to be very racist toward her and was always throwing tantrums around the apartment.

While she wants to try to keep the peace and work things out, she just doesn’t see how this will be possible.

At this point, moving out might be her only option. Read through the quick story below and see what you think.

Annoying Roommate I have 3 roommates. I’m cool with 2 of them, but the 3rd is genuinely insufferable and I don’t know how to deal with it.

Some people just can’t stand living with roommates.

She is very passive-aggressive and sensitive to noise, and whenever she’s upset, she slams doors, stomps around, etc. Usually she gets triggered if we try to change anything in the apartment or use “noisy” appliances (microwave, laundry machine, dishwasher).

Sometimes you just don’t get along with people.

I’ve noticed that she also acts weird towards me compared to my other roommates. I don’t know if it’s a racial bias or what. The other 2 roommates are Asian, she’s white, and I’m black. There have been several instances where I’ve left my room, which is right next to the kitchen, and she will physically jump back and gasp.

Is the roommate just pretending to be scared?

There was even a time where I was sitting at the table eating lunch and she entered the apartment and jumped back and gasped again. She doesn’t do this to our other roommates and is completely calm when they enter the room.

The roommate seems to be dramatic.

I don’t understand what I’ve done to cause this reaction. I am not an aggressive person at all. I am not confrontational. I’ve literally done nothing to her ever. If anything, I’m the one that should be scared the way that anytime she’s mad, she’ll be slamming doors and appliances shut.

How can you keep living with someone like this?

There is a recurrent theme that whenever we (all my roommates) have minor conflict and I try to participate in addressing it, she will storm off the second I open my mouth. Her behavior has been appalling the last couple months, and we all walk on eggshells around her. I’ve been wanting to address this for a while , but I feel like if I say anything to her, it’s not gonna be received well or at all.

The reality is, there isn’t likely anything she can do to change her roommate.

I understand that she’s probably autistic and the noise and too much change sets her off, but I don’t think it is okay to take it out on the people around you or make them uncomfortable. I don’t know what to do to help this situation.

It might be necessary to find another place to live, unfortunately. The roommate isn’t doing anything illegal, or anything that would get her evicted, so moving out is the next best option.

Let’s see if the people in the comments have anything helpful to suggest.

Sometimes you just have to ignore people like this.

The roommate really seems to be quite childish.

This commenter also gasps when people walk in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a HOA who says that “no weekend renovations” means no repairing a storm-damaged shed, either.

Here is someone who also got fake gasps like that.

This commenter thinks she needs to treat the roommate the same way she is treated.

She needs to fight back or move out. Just letting the roommate treat her like this is not sustainable.

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