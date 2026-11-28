Woman Leaves After Her Wealthy Date Humiliates Her At A Party, But He Sends His Parents To Beg Her To Take Him Back

Dating people is always hard, but when you come from drastically different backgrounds, it can make things even worse.

What would you do if a guy you were just starting to date said that he didn’t like the way you dressed, so he took you shopping for new clothes and a new outfit for a high-society party he wanted to take you to?

That is what the woman in this story experienced, and while it made her uncomfortable, she did it; but then at the party, he really crossed a line, so she left. Later, his parents called, begging her to take him back, but she refused.

Read through the full story below and see what you think of how she handled it.

He insulted me, so I jeopardized his social reputation Let’s set the scene: it’s Summer 2004. The summer before I go off to college. I was going to the big University in my state, which is not close to home. I am single. I had an 8.4 rating on Hot or Not, and truly was a confident baddie getting ready to take over the world.

The sparks were flying.

I met Tom on MySpace. No, not that Tom, unfortunately. Tom was a VERY handsome looking slightly older (20 years old) guy, heavily reminding me of my celebrity crush at the time: Erik Von Detten. And. He. Was. Into. Me.

They come from different backgrounds.

Now, it’s important to understand. I lived a rural area of my state. There are cornfields, farms, chicken houses. I went to one of the poorest public high schools. I have humble beginnings and didn’t really have broad horizons at the time. Tom on the other hand, lived in an affluent area closer to the university I would be attending. He went to private school and was part of “society” back then. This has never been important to me.

Puppy love is a powerful thing.

After talking for a little bit, Tom and I decided to meet up somewhere between our locations to see if the chemistry was there. I’m pretty sure my 18-year-old lizard brain was so infatuated with my EVD look alike that he could have been duller than a doorknob and I would have still sworn there was chemistry. I was like a dog in heat. It’s still embarrassing to think about now, especially because I was still a virgin during all this. Anyway, lizard brain convinced me this was a good match and I should keep seeing him.

Her mother’s approval was important to her.

My mom was also encouraging it because he could “provide for me.” Yes, even then I was eye-rolling about this. But I was the kind of girl who needed mother’s approval on my relationship, so I kept seeing Tom. About 2 months into this dating situation, we had only seen each other like 5 times due to distance. The plan was to be kind of casual, but date much more seriously once I got to college and decide if we wanted to the exclusive bf/gf thing then.

They are trying to take things slow.

Until we made that choice, we would NOT be intimate, because it was important to me that I was at least in a committed relationship before losing my v-card. Because I was obsessed with this guy, Tom assumed that we were going to date seriously once I got to campus. So, he decided to take a leap and invited me to a soiree that his parents were hosting at the end of summer. It was the weekend before I moved to campus, so I accepted. He told me there was a dress code, which was cocktail dress. Okay, cool. I can manage that.

He is nervous that she won’t be dressed properly.

Or so I thought. A few days after inviting me, Tom came back to me and asked me if I have any idea of what I was going to wear. I told him yes, and I had it all covered. He insisted on seeing it ahead of time, though I wanted to keep it a surprise. So, I put on this pale blue dress, cowl neck, mid-thigh length, with spaghetti straps, and white sandal pumps. It was very appropriate fashion for the time.

Hey, if he wants to buy her clothes, why would she be upset?

Tom does not say that I look good, or compliment me in anyway. Instead, he asks if I would be willing to make the drive to come see him for a date. I asked what he would be doing, and he said “it’s a surprise” Can you guess what he did? If you guess he tried to Pretty Woman me, you would be correct. He basically told me that I dress poor, wear poor person clothes, and don’t know how to dress for myself.

Ok, he is kind of tacky, but generous.

So, we were going to Nordstrom so I could get an appropriate dress and shoes, then he also had made an appointment with his mom’s hairdresser so I could get my hair done. He also proceeds to tell me there is an appointment for me the day of so that I could get my hair done for the occassion, and not let my unruly curls ruin my look. In addition to the dress, he also wanted to get a wardrobe of clothes for me to wear so that I “didn’t look poor anymore” when were going out. Clothes, jewelry, and shoes.

She is happy to let him pay for all of this.

I was INCENSED, but also still obsessed. So, I went along with it. Let him buy me luxury clothes and all the things. I did decline the hair appointment, because I really liked my hair at the time, both the cut and the color. But I did agree to getting my eyebrows waxed, and to hold the appointment for the day of. The day of the event, I have to drive myself, because it’s close to him. In his social circle, it is considered “inappropriate” for a woman to show up separately from her date, especially if she is new to the circle.

It is hard to fit in sometimes.

He wanted me at his house and he would drive both of us over, especially because I was driving a Saturn….not that expensive. But unfortunately my hair appointment “ran late” (read: I moved in the shadows) so we met at a parking lot near the event and I got into his car and he took me over. I have never felt so out of place in my life. I am intelligent, but I had nothing to really offer in conversations. Some people asked me about my life, how I met Tom, what I was going to school for (Chem Eng) and showed some interest based on that, but outside of that, I was so quiet.

She is committed to it now.

I endured an hour of this event. Ate some fancy food, made pleasantries, then kindly asked Tom if we could leave. He told me that we couldn’t as were committed the whole night, as it’s expected as it’s his family. This thing didn’t have an expected end time. I knew it was not for me. I wasn’t meant for this societal lifestyle. I TRIED to tell Tom I was uncomfortable with it, but he said that the dance would be starting soon so we could let our hair down and do something else other than chat. Okay, that sounds manageable. I’ll stay.

How serious is he?

About 30 mins later, the dance hadn’t started. Tom kept parading me around to these people and showing me off as some trophy. I have never thought of myself as a trophy wife woman. During one of these times, a guest asked Tom if this was his formal proclamation of us dating to let the other young ladies know that he was unavailable.

She has had enough.

Tom said that I’m not really “debutant” material because I come from a different class of people and that he still has to “train me” before he can claim me publicly. Cue glass shattering sound effect. Sir, what? No. We have never discussed this and I am not a dog. This scenario is why I met him at a nearby parking lot. I excused myself to the bathroom, and just walked to my car and drove home.

He really shouldn’t be surprised.

I don’t know at what point he realized I wasn’t there any more, but I didn’t get a call or text for 2 hours. He was so mad at me for embarrassing him in front of his family’s friends. We didn’t see each other after that, and I kept the clothes. What I later learned is that he was infatuated with me and had told his parents he thought I was the one.

She stood her ground.

They actually reached out to ask me to reconsider dating him. I said no, and am still proud myself for not tolerating being talked about like that. Because I was so impressionable.

That was not a life she wanted, and she knew it. Of course, she was obviously giving up a lot too, if it had worked out. Some things aren’t worth it, though.

Check out what the commenters had to say about the situation.

This would have been a good response.

She was humiliated.

Here is someone who had something similar happen.

This person has questions.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who sends his tax-dodging landlord rent in a tax bill envelope.

This person also loved that celebrity.

She may have dodged a bullet here, but you never know.

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