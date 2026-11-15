November 15, 2026 at 2:35 am

Woman Noticed Her Relatives Mumbling Bad Things About Her, So She Kept Asking Them To Speak Louder

by Heide Lazaro

A brunette woman showing an expression of disgust against a brick wall

Pexels/Reddit

Clear communication is important, especially among family members.

In this story, a woman noticed that some of her relatives often mumble and make nasty comments about her.

In response, she would ask them to repeat what they said under their breath.

She believed that anyone who had something to say about her should have the courage to say it directly to her face.

Do you agree? Check out the full details below.

AITA for calling out family who are mumbling things under their breath?

When a family member mumbles something under their breath, I’ll say, “Sorry, I didn’t catch that.”

Or something to that effect.

I do this because I either legitimately didn’t hear them clearly enough and believed they were speaking to me.

Or because they were moody and mumbling something nasty under their breath that I did hear.

This man dares family members who mumble to repeat what they say.

I wanted them to know that I could hear them.

I’m basically daring them to repeat it out loud.

If you aren’t ashamed of what you have to say, why not say it loud and clear, right?

I have gotten a reputation in my family as someone who “doesn’t listen.”

Because I get wrapped up in what I’m doing and don’t hear people trying to get my attention, which enrages them.

Or, when in conversation, I need things repeated because the words just didn’t make sense.

The other person would respond that they weren’t talking to him

My actual ability to hear sounds is fine. It’s just words that I don’t hear properly, I guess.

I’ve been told, “I wasn’t talking to you.”

I’ve replied, “Well, if you’re talking about me in my presence, you should have the guts to say it out loud to my face.”

They didn’t deny talking about me. They just accused me of being argumentative.

Even though I immediately dropped the issue after pointing out their poor behavior.

He noticed that it kept happening.

I’ve dealt with this for so long, but it just happened again this morning.

I really don’t know what’s normal anymore, I guess.

AITA?

Lol. That’s a pretty good way to respond to someone you know is trying to say something bad about you.

To be honest, I don’t think what OP was doing is automatically a sign of being argumentative.

If family members are indeed making comments about her, they should be able to tell it to her face, right?

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user agrees with OP.

Screenshot 2026 11 14 at 1.51.20 PM Woman Noticed Her Relatives Mumbling Bad Things About Her, So She Kept Asking Them To Speak Louder

This person shares a different perspective.

Screenshot 2026 11 14 at 1.51.48 PM Woman Noticed Her Relatives Mumbling Bad Things About Her, So She Kept Asking Them To Speak Louder

Here’s an honest opinion.

Screenshot 2026 11 14 at 1.52.30 PM Woman Noticed Her Relatives Mumbling Bad Things About Her, So She Kept Asking Them To Speak Louder

This one makes a valid point.

Screenshot 2026 11 14 at 1.52.48 PM Woman Noticed Her Relatives Mumbling Bad Things About Her, So She Kept Asking Them To Speak Louder

Finally, another one chimes in.

Screenshot 2026 11 14 at 1.53.09 PM Woman Noticed Her Relatives Mumbling Bad Things About Her, So She Kept Asking Them To Speak Louder

If you’re going to mumble, at least be prepared to say it out loud… for those who didn’t hear it.

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Author

Heide Lazaro

Heide Lazaro is a veteran human-interest writer and digital culture expert with over a decade of experience in editorial strategy. Specializing in lifestyle, social dynamics, and the internet's most compelling stories, Heide has authored and published more than 10 books online. Beyond her daily reporting, she is a dedicated motivational speaker who helps audiences connect through the power of storytelling. When she isn't sifting through the web's wildest real-life drama, Heide is an avid runner, painter, and novel-enthusiast fueled by a truly excellent cup of coffee.

Categories: Family & Relationships, Life & Drama
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