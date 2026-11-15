Woman Noticed Her Relatives Mumbling Bad Things About Her, So She Kept Asking Them To Speak Louder

Pexels/Reddit
Clear communication is important, especially among family members.
In this story, a woman noticed that
some of her relatives often mumble and make nasty comments about her.
In response, she would ask them to repeat what they said under their breath.
She believed that anyone who had something to say about her should have the courage to say it directly to her face.
Do you agree? Check out the full details below.
AITA for calling out family who are mumbling things under their breath?
When a family member mumbles something under their breath, I’ll say, “Sorry, I didn’t catch that.”
Or something to that effect.
I do this because I either legitimately didn’t hear them clearly enough and believed they were speaking to me.
Or because they were moody and mumbling something nasty under their breath that I did hear.
This man dares family members who mumble to repeat what they say.
I wanted them to know that I could hear them.
I’m basically daring them to repeat it out loud.
If you aren’t ashamed of what you have to say, why not say it loud and clear, right?
I have gotten a reputation in my family as someone who “doesn’t listen.”
Because I get wrapped up in what I’m doing and don’t hear people trying to get my attention, which enrages them.
Or, when in conversation, I need things repeated because the words just didn’t make sense.
The other person would respond that they weren’t talking to him
My actual ability to hear sounds is fine. It’s just words that I don’t hear properly, I guess.
I’ve been told, “I wasn’t talking to you.”
I’ve replied, “Well, if you’re talking about me in my presence, you should have the guts to say it out loud to my face.”
They didn’t deny talking about me. They just accused me of being argumentative.
Even though I immediately dropped the issue after pointing out their poor behavior.
He noticed that it kept happening.
I’ve dealt with this for so long, but it just happened again this morning.
I really don’t know what’s normal anymore, I guess.
AITA?
Lol. That’s a pretty good way to respond to someone you know is trying to say something bad about you.
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To be honest, I don’t think what OP was doing is automatically a sign of being argumentative.
If family members are indeed making comments about her, they should be able to tell it to her face, right?
Let’s see how others reacted to this story.
This user agrees with OP.
This person shares a different perspective.
Here’s an honest opinion.
This one makes a valid point.
Finally, another one chimes in.
If you’re going to mumble, at least be prepared to say it out loud… for those who didn’t hear it.
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Heide Lazaro is a veteran human-interest writer and digital culture expert with over a decade of experience in editorial strategy. Specializing in lifestyle, social dynamics, and the internet's most compelling stories, Heide has authored and published more than 10 books online. Beyond her daily reporting, she is a dedicated motivational speaker who helps audiences connect through the power of storytelling. When she isn't sifting through the web's wildest real-life drama, Heide is an avid runner, painter, and novel-enthusiast fueled by a truly excellent cup of coffee.
Categories:
Family & Relationships, Life & Drama Tags: · aita, argument, comments, communication, family, listening, mumbling, picture, reddit, top
Woman Noticed Her Relatives Mumbling Bad Things About Her, So She Kept Asking Them To Speak Louder
by Heide Lazaro
Pexels/Reddit
Clear communication is important, especially among family members.
In this story, a woman noticed that some of her relatives often mumble and make nasty comments about her.
In response, she would ask them to repeat what they said under their breath.
She believed that anyone who had something to say about her should have the courage to say it directly to her face.
Do you agree? Check out the full details below.
This man dares family members who mumble to repeat what they say.
The other person would respond that they weren’t talking to him
He noticed that it kept happening.
Lol. That’s a pretty good way to respond to someone you know is trying to say something bad about you.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.
To be honest, I don’t think what OP was doing is automatically a sign of being argumentative.
If family members are indeed making comments about her, they should be able to tell it to her face, right?
Let’s see how others reacted to this story.
This user agrees with OP.
This person shares a different perspective.
Here’s an honest opinion.
This one makes a valid point.
Finally, another one chimes in.
If you’re going to mumble, at least be prepared to say it out loud… for those who didn’t hear it.
Enjoyed this story?
AuthorHeide Lazaro
Heide Lazaro is a veteran human-interest writer and digital culture expert with over a decade of experience in editorial strategy. Specializing in lifestyle, social dynamics, and the internet's most compelling stories, Heide has authored and published more than 10 books online. Beyond her daily reporting, she is a dedicated motivational speaker who helps audiences connect through the power of storytelling. When she isn't sifting through the web's wildest real-life drama, Heide is an avid runner, painter, and novel-enthusiast fueled by a truly excellent cup of coffee.
Categories: Family & Relationships, Life & Drama
Tags: · aita, argument, comments, communication, family, listening, mumbling, picture, reddit, top
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