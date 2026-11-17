Woman Quits Her Job After Reaching Her Breaking Point With Her Toxic Coworkers

We all have our limit when it comes to what we’re willing to put up with in life…

And that includes in the workplace, too!

Think about it: we spend so much our lives working, so why would anyone want to put up with co-workers that make them miserable?

Make it make sense!

In today’s story, a woman opened up about why she decided to quit her toxic job.

Let’s take a look!

Left my toxic job and a coworker’s parting shot was about my maternity leave. “After working in an extremely toxic workplace for so many years, I’ve decided to leave! I was expecting my manager to possibly be angry and had prepped to deal with that. I do have a small number of coworkers that I’ll genuinely miss, and they all had well wishes for my next job and they were happy to see me get something I actually deserve.

Well, this was a surprise…

What I wasn’t ready for was other coworkers being so rude about me leaving. Apparently I was so essential that me leaving is causing all kinds of issues. Funny, since no one ever made me feel that way when I was actually there. I think most people never thought I’d actually go through with it.

These people are GROSS.

I’ve been back almost 6 months since maternity leave, and one coworker’s snide comment about me leaving was: “Well, I’m glad we were able to be here for your maternity leave.” I was so shocked I didn’t even know how to respond, especially coming from another woman. It’s not like I didn’t come back or left right after returning. I really thought I could let every comment go, but that last one was just so shocking.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another individual spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who changed their minds about donated items, only to return to the shop to find them all sold.

And this Reddit user nailed it.

Good for her for getting out of this place.

She was sinking in quicksand there!

No job is worth it if it makes you totally miserable!