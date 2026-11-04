Woman Refuses To Do Her Sister-In-Law’s Wedding Makeup, But Her Family Won’t Stop Pressuring Her To Change Her Mind

Why can’t some people just take NO for an answer?

You tell them over and over again and, for some reason, they keep up the pressure…and that’s when people start to get annoyed.

Check out what this woman had to say about why her in-laws won’t stop pestering her about doing makeup for someone’s wedding.

Check it out!

AITA? My sister-in-law asked me to do her makeup for her wedding, and I said no. “I’m starting makeup artist training in one month. I’ve done makeup for smaller events two or three times before, but I noticed mistakes each time and wasn’t happy with the results. Her wedding is in October, and she has asked me twice since spring whether I would do her makeup.

Well, no…

I thought it over and ultimately decided not to accept the request for the following reasons: I don’t have a professional makeup kit. So far, I’ve always done makeup using my own products, which I of course disinfected properly. I don’t have professional makeup brushes either. The same applies to them as to the makeup products.

She doesn’t think she’s ready for this.

I would have to do makeup for multiple people, with different skin types and different personalities, and I simply don’t have the experience or skill set for that yet. There are 100 times more things that can go wrong at a wedding, and I don’t want to be the person blamed if things don’t turn out the way they imagined. My instructor also recommends that I don’t take this on yet. I simply won’t have the necessary level of knowledge and experience by October. This past weekend, my husband’s family asked me once again to reconsider. I thought about it for three days, but I came to the exact same decision. I’m simply not ready for this. At the same time, I now feel that I don’t want to do it even more because of the way this situation has been handled. I feel that by not accepting my “no” as an answer, she keeps trying to cross my boundaries and is being disrespectful toward me, and that’s something I’m not okay with.

What is wrong with these people?

They are also trying to emotionally pressure me by saying things like, “But she asked you so kindly and lovingly, and this is such a big deal.” Yes, it is a big deal. That’s exactly why I don’t want to take it on. I recommended some very good makeup artists in our area to her, but she wants me to do it for free. It also bothers me that, this time, they went behind my back and asked my husband to try to convince me (those were literally his words, and I’m not exaggerating). Why can’t they just come to me directly and ask me? I find it really difficult because I already often feel like they don’t consider me part of their family. This situation may not have confirmed that feeling, but it has definitely made me start questioning it all over again.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another reader agreed.

This individual spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who can’t complete her work-from-home duties because her mom’s houseguest won’t stop talking.

And another Reddit user weighed in.

No means no, folks!

Get that through your thick skulls!

Good grief!

These folks sure are being pushy about this…