Woman Takes Her Cousin On A Nice Vacation, But She’s Furious When Her Cousin Says She Had A Terrible Time

Well, this is totally ANNOYING.

And if you want to talk about someone who’s entitled, look no further than the teenager in the story you’re about to read.

This is crazy!

And the woman who wrote it seems to have the patience of a saint…because I know I wouldn’t be cool with this situation.

Read on and learn about how her vacation went down the toilet after she decided to bring her teenage cousin with her.

AITA for my cousin ruining my vacation? “My company brought us on a fully paid for all inclusive trip to a Caribbean country at a beautiful new resort that has everything you could possibly imagine. As my husband was not able to come, I decided to ask my teenage cousin.

This was a nice gesture…

She’s never been on vacation before so I thought it would be something fun and exciting for her. I’m not too too close with her but I do consider her like a younger sister. I did consider bringing some of my other friends at first but they all have work or kids or something going on. My cousin was the perfect candidate and I felt happy that I was going to be the one to give her this experience.

Uh oh…

Well it’s been a disaster. I didn’t know she suffers from crippling anxiety, I have never witnessed this before. She is constantly crying here she’s constantly telling me she can’t stand this trip and she’s counting down the days to go back and she misses her mom. She’s 19, by the way.

This really sucks!

She has made it very clear that she is absolutely miserable. I am trying my best to navigate this while also attending my work events here and dealing with my young kids that I also brought along on the trip. However, I feel a type of rage and I don’t know if it’s justified. I could have asked ANYONE to come along on a fully paid for trip but I asked her and now she’s being extremely ungrateful.

I’d be upset about this, too!

I understand it’s out of her control and she can’t help her anxiety and I’m doing my best to support her and be as empathetic as possible but I’m also exhausted and angry at her. It would be one thing if she was just dealing with anxiety but it’s the constant comments to me about how much she can’t stand this trip and can’t what to go home that is bothering me a lot more. AITA for feeling this way or is it justified?”

Readers shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

This individual spoke up.

Another reader said she’s NTA.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom and grandma who disagree where the kids should wake up on Christmas morning.

And this Reddit user agreed.

What a bummer!

You try to do something nice for someone…

And then this happens!

Her cousin sounds like a complete NIGHTMARE.