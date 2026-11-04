Woman Turns On The Heat Because She’s Freezing While Working From Home, But Her Partner Gets An Attitude About Being Too Hot

Couples can disagree about just about anything, even the temperature on the thermostat.

One woman woke up freezing on a chilly morning, and since she was working from home, she turned the heat on.

That would have been all well and good, but her partner was getting dressed for work at the time, and he noticed right away that it was warm.

So instead of talking through the issue calmly, he immediately got a nasty attitude, asking why she’d do that while he was getting ready.

The topic may have seemed inconsequential to many, but to this couple, it was a window into a relationship that was already dysfunctional.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for turning the heat on while my partner was getting ready for work? I woke up freezing while my partner was getting dressed to leave for work. I’m working from home today, so I turned the heat on. He mentioned being hot and asked if the heat was on, and I told him “yes.”

That’s when things got even more tense between the couple.

He got an attitude with me, asking why I would do that while he was trying to get ready for work, and asked if I’d want to be sweating while getting ready and if I understand his frustration.

She reminds her partner that he isn’t the only person she’s taking into account.

I told him that I understand, but it is 55 degrees outside, I’m cold, he’s about to leave, and I didn’t get why he had to get such a big attitude about it. And responds with the same argument and “I thought you said you understood.”

So instead of dropping it, her boyfriend continues to drag out the argument.

He leaves the room and starts walking downstairs before turning around and asking if I want the heat back on. I responded, “Yes, please,” and he says, “See? See how I asked first?” I told him that I saw how he’s trying to make a point right now, to which he responds, “Two things can be true at once,” before telling me that he’s leaving for work. AITA?

Sounds like there’s more going on here than just a squabble over the thermostat.

What did Reddit think?

This user doesn’t understand where the boyfriend is coming from at all.

This commenter really doesn’t feel much sympathy for the guy.

Maybe it really was too hot in there.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who feels hoodwinked after finding out the sick father she’s been supporting has plenty of money of his own.

This user agrees it’s time for this couple to take a good, hard look at the state of their relationship.

When you look closely, there’s a pattern in how these two argue. One person makes a decision, the other reacts with an edge, and the conversation turns into who’s being unfair.

That cycle is hard to break when neither of them is willing to budge, and the thermostat was never really the point. He wanted his morning respected, and she wanted her comfort respected, and neither request was unreasonable.

Ultimately, both parties could have done better at understanding what their partner actually wanted.

Being in a long-term relationship means compromise, and the thermostat is no exception.

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