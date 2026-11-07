November 7, 2026 at 4:25 pm

Woman Was Stuck Doing 90% Of The Chores In A House With Her Slobbish Roommates, So She Considered Getting Petty And Throwing Their Trash Into Their Rooms

by Benjamin Cottrell

messy apartment kitchen

Pexels/Reddit

There’s a special kind of exhaustion that comes from cleaning up after adults who should know better at their big age.

One woman lived with her roommates where she was the only one who seemed to care about cleanliness.

The shared spaces were constantly dirty, and she was doing nearly all the chores, including feeding and grooming the pets.

But when she tried to talk to them about it, they looked at her like she was speaking another language.

Now her patience is gone and she’s wondering what to do next.

Keep reading for the full story.

How to live with adult roommates that act like 12 year old boys?

I (29F) live with my sister (30F) and one roommate (29M). We share a small house, and I feel like I’m living with tween boys.

This woman has quite a few complaints when it comes to her roommates.

The place is constantly filthy. 90% of the household chores fall on me because the other two simply won’t participate in keeping the shared spaces clean.

They share the one chore of doing the dishes, and they can barely handle that.

This means she’s forced to pick up most of the slack.

The majority of the time, I end up doing them because the dishes will sit for days before one of them decides to do their ONE chore of either loading or unloading.

Then there’s the matter of the pets.

We also each have our own cat, and all of the cat duties are done by me: feeding, grooming, scooping the boxes, etc.

Her roommates don’t seem to care at all about her feelings.

Every time I try to talk to them about my frustrations, they look at me like I have 3 heads on my shoulders. I truly cannot comprehend how grown adults choose to live like this.

Now she’s starting to feel close to the end of her rope.

I’m tired of living like this, and I won’t let the filth grow to “teach them a lesson” because I refuse to live in a dirty home.

It has gotten to the point where I’m tempted to be petty and start gathering their trash and throwing it in their bedrooms.

Sounds like this tenant has put up with enough.

What did Reddit have to say?

Maybe it’s time to cut her losses here.

This user calls it weaponized incompetence.

Screenshot 2026 11 03 at 7.36.03 PM Woman Was Stuck Doing 90% Of The Chores In A House With Her Slobbish Roommates, So She Considered Getting Petty And Throwing Their Trash Into Their Rooms

Surely there are other people this woman could move in with.

Screenshot 2026 11 03 at 7.36.27 PM Woman Was Stuck Doing 90% Of The Chores In A House With Her Slobbish Roommates, So She Considered Getting Petty And Throwing Their Trash Into Their Rooms

Some relationships just aren’t mendable.

Screenshot 2026 11 03 at 7.36.45 PM Woman Was Stuck Doing 90% Of The Chores In A House With Her Slobbish Roommates, So She Considered Getting Petty And Throwing Their Trash Into Their Rooms

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a HOA who says that “no weekend renovations” means no repairing a storm-damaged shed, either.

Some people are just gross, and these roommates are clear examples.

Screenshot 2026 11 03 at 7.37.00 PM Woman Was Stuck Doing 90% Of The Chores In A House With Her Slobbish Roommates, So She Considered Getting Petty And Throwing Their Trash Into Their Rooms

This woman is the only adult in her house who treats a sink full of dishes as a problem, and she’s tired of being the only one.

She does nearly every chore, takes care of every cat, and tries to talk about it, only to be met with blank stares.

That would wear just about anyone down.

Nobody should have to beg for basic decency.

Enjoyed this story?

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Author

Benjamin Cottrell

Benjamin Cottrell | Assistant Editor, Internet Culture

Benjamin Cottrell is an Assistant Editor and contributing writer at TwistedSifter, specializing in internet culture, viral social dynamics, and the moral complexities of online communities. He brings a highly analytical, editorial voice to his reporting on workplace conflicts, malicious compliance, and interpersonal drama, with a specific focus on nuanced stories that lack an obvious villain.

As a published author of rhetorical criticism, Benjamin leverages his academic background in human communication to dissect and elevate viral social media threads. Instead of simply summarizing events, he provides readers with balanced, deep-dive commentary into why the internet reacts the way it does. In addition to his cultural reporting, he is an experienced fine art photography essayist and video game reviewer.

When he isn’t analyzing the latest viral debates, Benjamin is usually chipping away at his extensive video game backlog, hunting down the best new restaurants, or out exploring the city with a camera in hand.

Connect with Benjamin on Instagram and read more of his essays on Substack.

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