Woman Was Stuck Doing 90% Of The Chores In A House With Her Slobbish Roommates, So She Considered Getting Petty And Throwing Their Trash Into Their Rooms

There’s a special kind of exhaustion that comes from cleaning up after adults who should know better at their big age.

One woman lived with her roommates where she was the only one who seemed to care about cleanliness.

The shared spaces were constantly dirty, and she was doing nearly all the chores, including feeding and grooming the pets.

But when she tried to talk to them about it, they looked at her like she was speaking another language.

Now her patience is gone and she’s wondering what to do next.

Keep reading for the full story.

How to live with adult roommates that act like 12 year old boys? I (29F) live with my sister (30F) and one roommate (29M). We share a small house, and I feel like I’m living with tween boys.

This woman has quite a few complaints when it comes to her roommates.

The place is constantly filthy. 90% of the household chores fall on me because the other two simply won’t participate in keeping the shared spaces clean. They share the one chore of doing the dishes, and they can barely handle that.

This means she’s forced to pick up most of the slack.

The majority of the time, I end up doing them because the dishes will sit for days before one of them decides to do their ONE chore of either loading or unloading.

Then there’s the matter of the pets.

We also each have our own cat, and all of the cat duties are done by me: feeding, grooming, scooping the boxes, etc.

Her roommates don’t seem to care at all about her feelings.

Every time I try to talk to them about my frustrations, they look at me like I have 3 heads on my shoulders. I truly cannot comprehend how grown adults choose to live like this.

Now she’s starting to feel close to the end of her rope.

I’m tired of living like this, and I won’t let the filth grow to “teach them a lesson” because I refuse to live in a dirty home. It has gotten to the point where I’m tempted to be petty and start gathering their trash and throwing it in their bedrooms.

Sounds like this tenant has put up with enough.

What did Reddit have to say?

Maybe it’s time to cut her losses here.

This user calls it weaponized incompetence.

Surely there are other people this woman could move in with.

Some relationships just aren’t mendable.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a HOA who says that “no weekend renovations” means no repairing a storm-damaged shed, either.

Some people are just gross, and these roommates are clear examples.

This woman is the only adult in her house who treats a sink full of dishes as a problem, and she’s tired of being the only one.

She does nearly every chore, takes care of every cat, and tries to talk about it, only to be met with blank stares.

That would wear just about anyone down.

Nobody should have to beg for basic decency.

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