Woman’s SIL Keeps Competing With Her And Now Is Complaining That They’re Trying To Steal The Spotlight Because Of Their Honeymoon Date

Sometimes, the planning of weddings may often be characterized by unforeseen conflicts that arise between siblings.

The couple in question is getting ready for their wedding and wants to include their honeymoon among other considerations such as financial concerns, work commitments, and many other family weddings.

Regrettably, there seems to be an older sister of the groom, who has been known to feel like her little brother has been taking the spotlight away from her by reaching various relationship milestones before her.

It is alleged that she feels annoyed that the couple is planning on going on their honeymoon just four days after her wedding day.

Does that even make sense? How would you deal with this situation?

Read the full story below.

AITA for booking our honeymoon right after my future SIL’s wedding? I (27F) and my fiancé “Jim” (28M) are getting married in Fall 2026. We’ve been together for years- friends since school, dating since our late teens. My future SIL is older than Jim and has always seemed oddly competitive with him, despite him not being competitive at all. She and her fiancé have been together several years longer than us. When Jim proposed to me 3 years ago, SIL immediately questioned him about the ring cost and where he bought it. Later we found out she was upset because she wasn’t “first” to get engaged/married as the older sibling, and apparently told her fiancé he needed to propose soon with a more expensive ring.

But it didn’t stop there.

We booked our wedding date fairly quickly afterward, but far enough in advance so we could save. A few months later SIL got engaged, and we were genuinely excited for them. We thought it would be nice planning weddings around the same time, but apparently not. She later became upset that our wedding was in the same season/year she supposedly wanted, despite never mentioning it before. Then she wanted her wedding only about a month after ours, which was completely fine by us.

It was inconvenient.

The issue started when family members expressed concerns about the cost of attending two weddings so close together, especially around the holidays with bachelor/bachelorette parties, gifts, etc. We never complained to SIL, but apparently she told people Jim had “kicked off” about their timing, which never happened. Eventually they settled on a Spring 2027 wedding date and things seemed fine. Now the current issue: we’ve been planning our honeymoon.

Apparently that’s also clashing.

Because of work schedules, annual leave, finances, and our destination, we only had a couple possible travel windows. Between our wedding, a short honeymoon gifted to us, Christmas, SIL’s bachelorette, BIL’s bachelor party, and their wedding, our schedule is packed. The latest we can leave for the honeymoon is 4 days after SIL’s wedding. Any later would mean losing 2 weeks off the trip or not taking annual leave for basically a year. We haven’t posted about it online or made a huge deal about it. We only told close family and managers. However, my MIL excitedly told SIL before we had the chance.

But it was still a no no according to “someone”.

At a family event the next day, SIL was cold and distant. Later MIL admitted SIL was furious because apparently we were “stealing her thunder again” and “couldn’t even let her get married before making things about ourselves.” But we’re literally just going on our honeymoon after our own wedding. We’re not posting on social media, most people won’t even know we’re gone, and I don’t think people are expected to pause their lives after someone else’s wedding? AITA?

Her SIL needs to get a grip.

What did Reddit think?

She needs to back off ASAP.

Exactly!

A reader shares their thoughts.

Yikes.

Simple like that.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bride who invites her groom’s “best woman” out to dinner in order to get to the bottom of her true feelings for her future husband.

Some people have no chill.

It is difficult to figure out what else the couple was supposed to do. Not go on their honeymoon? What?

They have taken into consideration all of the above-mentioned factors before choosing a date for their honeymoon. A leave of a few days right after the other wedding does not necessarily mean competition since the couple is not going to announce their marriage to anyone.

It’s like her SIL feels that she needs all the attention from the family and that is why she is acting this way.

There is also a tendency to consider every significant event a competition, which is obviously causing some unnecessary conflicts.