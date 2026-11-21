Worker Calls Out After Learning Five Minutes Late Counts As A Full Absence, And His Call Center’s New Attendance Rule Sparks Mass Departures Before Management Reverses It

Bad attendance policies can turn a small delay into an entire missed shift.

This call center punished arriving five minutes late exactly like missing the whole day.

One employee reached his desk after traffic delayed him.

Management refused an exception.

Check out how he made their policy work against them.

Being late counts as an absence? Okay then… Back in the early 2000s, I worked at a crappy call center that had a pretty straightforward attendance policy: If you called in sick for the day, you got an attendance point. If you were 15 or more minutes late for your shift, you got a half point. Additionally, absences over consecutive days (with a doctor’s note) were worth 1 point. If you had more than 6 points in a six-month period, they let you go. A few years later, we got a notification that the policy had now changed: If you had more than 3 three points in the CALENDAR YEAR, you were terminated.

Rather than show up late, workers would just call in.

Also, there were no more half points for being late – if you didn’t sign into your phone within FIVE minutes of your scheduled shift, it was considered a full attendance point (even if you worked the whole shift). The result: People would show up to work late (because of traffic), realize they were going to be penalized the same as if they hadn’t shown up, and would then call the sick line and leave. Enter Malicious Compliance time: I had a coworker who was 15 minutes late because of a traffic accident on his commute.

Eventually, the company started having staffing problems.

His supervisor told him he couldn’t grant an exception, while tut-tutting about not being “better prepared” (for something that was beyond his control). So the coworker, without breaking eye contact with the supervisor, called the sick line from this desk phone, saying he was going to be absent for the day, and then left. I had a hard time not laughing while I watched the whole thing. Pretty soon, turnover (which was already high for a call center) went through the roof, to the point where they were having difficulty keeping the minimum staffing needed for their contracts. Six months later, they rolled the policy back without explanation.

Yikes! That escalated pretty quickly.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit have to say about it.

Here’s a similar story.

Here’s someone who was forced to work while running a fever.

This reader didn’t like their call center’s policy either.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who decided to stop being so helpful when aiding coworkers cost him a promotion.

It sure is.

A worker arrived 15 minutes late, received a full absence point, and called out from his desk.

Other employees followed the same logic until turnover surged and the company quietly reversed the rule.