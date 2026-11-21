A Roommate Is Great Overall—Except for Unreasonable Rules Like Banning Everyone From the Kitchen After 10 PM

There is no such thing as a perfect roommate, but when you have a good one, you want to try to be as accommodating as you can.

What would you do if your roommate was mostly great, but sometimes she made new rules for the apartment without discussing them, and just expected people to follow them?

That is what is happening to the person in this story, and now her roommate said that nobody can use the kitchen after 10 PM since it wakes her up. While she wants to be nice, this just doesn’t work with her schedule, so she is going to confront her roommate about it.

It is one thing to ask people to do something, but she can’t demand it. Read through the full story below.

Roommate expects everyone to stop cooking/using the kitchen after 10pm. Am I being unreasonable for pushing back? Okay, so I need some outside perspective because I’m honestly getting really frustrated with this situation & I wanna know if I’m being unreasonable here.

It sounds like she has a great apartment; that’s for sure.

I live in a rent-controlled apartment in San Francisco with 3 other roommates. I’ve lived here for about 2.5 years & for the most part, things have been fine. I absolutely LOVE my apartment, the location, & especially the cheap rent, but one of my roommates has a tendency to make demands about things that bother her & expect everyone else to accommodate them.

She can’t just make rules up out of thin air.

For context, her bedroom is right next to the kitchen & apparently the walls are pretty thin. She’s also a light sleeper, so I completely understand wanting people to be considerate about noise at night. However, a while back, she randomly announced in our group chat that everyone needed to stop using the kitchen after 10pm. This wasn’t something we discussed or agreed upon as roommates. She just kinda decided that was gonna be the rule lol.

Complying with these demands just makes her think that she can make more demands later.

At the time, I was annoyed but didn’t say anything because I didn’t wanna cause problems. I just tried my best to be mindful of the noise after 10pm. Eventually, she even admitted that she’d been overly sensitive about certain things, so I figured the whole 10pm kitchen curfew was no longer an issue.

Staying out of the kitchen at night isn’t really an option anymore.

Well, fast forward to recently. My financial circumstances have changed pretty drastically & I’ve had to start cooking at home a lot more. Previously, I could afford to order takeout pretty regularly, so I honestly hadn’t cooked much in months. But right now, takeout is absolutely NOT in my budget. The other issue is that I have a pretty late schedule. I attend meetings several nights a week that don’t end until around 9-9:30pm, sometimes later. By the time I get home, walk my dog, etc., it’s often 10:30-11pm before I can even start making dinner.

Burgers aren’t unusually loud to cook.

So, a few nights ago, I got home late & decided to make burgers at around 11pm. Now, I’ll fully admit that this probably wasn’t the most considerate thing to cook that late. Burgers obviously make noise & the smell can be pretty strong. I was trying to be as quiet as possible, but my roommate came out & politely asked if I could avoid cooking that late because it was disturbing her sleep.

At least they are handling this maturely.

I immediately apologized, told her I understood, & said I’d be more mindful moving forward. I actually felt so bad that I sent her ANOTHER apology over text afterwards lol. She responded really kindly, told me not to feel bad, & even acknowledged that she knows I eat late. So, I figured we were good.

She is being as considerate as can be expected.

The following night, I knew I’d be getting home late again, so I actually went out of my way to prepare dinner BEFORE leaving the house. That way, when I got home, all I had to do was microwave my food. No cooking, no pans, no dishes, etc. No complaints that night. Then yesterday, I got home around 10:30pm after a meeting & made myself some ramen. Literally just ramen. I was extremely careful about the noise, finished everything by around 11pm, & went to my room.

Maybe the roommate needs a white noise machine or earplugs.

Well, at 11:15pm, she texts me saying, “I thought you said you weren’t going to do the late night cooking again 😔 I’m not sure if it’s possible for you to cook before 10pm. I’m trying to sleep & unfortunately this house has very thin walls. I can hear & smell everything from my room. I’m feeling very stressed at work & need to get some rest. Hope you can be more understanding about this.” And honestly, this really frustrated me. First of all, I never agreed to stop cooking after 10pm. I agreed to be more mindful of the noise, which I genuinely have been trying to do.

She is genuinely trying to be accommodating.

Second, I feel like there’s a pretty big difference between frying burgers at 11pm & quietly making some ramen at 10:30pm. I responded explaining that I understood her concerns, but sometimes my schedule genuinely doesn’t allow me to cook earlier. I also explained that I can’t really afford takeout right now, so cooking at home is necessary. I told her I’d continue trying to cook earlier whenever possible, but sometimes I’d still need to use the kitchen after 10pm. She hasn’t responded.

That roommate has a history of unreasonable demands.

Here’s the thing though. This isn’t the first time she’s made requests like this. Apparently, she also had an issue with a previous roommate making coffee at around 6am before leaving for work because the noise disturbed her sleep. That roommate eventually started buying coffee elsewhere instead.

Some people really just need to live alone.

She’s also previously complained about someone using the kitchen sink late at night, even though they weren’t actually washing dishes or doing anything particularly loud. And it’s just like… at what point does this become unreasonable? I completely understand wanting a quiet environment when you’re sleeping. I genuinely do. I’m not trying to be a bad roommate who slams cabinets, blasts music, or cooks elaborate meals at 2am.

There is no reason to drive herself crazy about this.

I literally go out of my way to close cabinets slowly, set dishes down carefully, use the faucet quietly, & avoid making unnecessary noise. But I also feel like I should be able to use the kitchen in my own home without having to organize my entire schedule around someone else’s bedtime. Especially considering that we all pay rent & nobody ever agreed to a 10pm kitchen curfew.

These are both very reasonable recommendations.

I also feel like there’s only so much I can realistically do about food smells. Even reheating leftovers in the microwave is gonna smell like food for a little bit. I try to ventilate the kitchen, but I can’t exactly eliminate every smell. I’ve been thinking about suggesting things like a white noise machine or a draft stopper under her bedroom door, because I feel like there need to be compromises on BOTH sides.

This is a good idea.

I’m planning to have a conversation with her because I don’t want this to turn into some huge roommate conflict. I actually like being on good terms with the people I live with. But I’m also getting tired of feeling like I have to tiptoe around my own apartment. And honestly, I’m starting to feel like I’ve been so apologetic & accommodating that she’s come to expect me to just agree to whatever she asks.

She is not being unreasonable at all.

I don’t think it’s unreasonable to ask people to keep the noise down at night. But I DO think it’s unreasonable to unilaterally decide that nobody gets to cook or use the kitchen after 10pm. So, I’m genuinely curious what other people think. Am I wrong for wanting to continue cooking after 10pm as long as I’m making a reasonable effort to keep the noise down? Or is my roommate justified in expecting everyone to finish using the kitchen before she goes to bed?

No, the roommate is the one with unrealistic expectations. She wants the benefits of living on her own without the added costs. While that is understandable, it isn’t a real option.

Let’s take a look at some of the top comments on this story to see what other people had to say.

Here is someone who says that they should swap rooms.

Roommates make noise; there isn’t much that can be done about it.

This person says the roommate is being ridiculous.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who sees the chance for revenge after a neighbor who refuses to share wifi needs help with a parking issue.

There isn’t a lot that can be done to fix this.

Switching rooms would solve this problem.

She is trying to accommodate her roommate’s requests, but this is just ridiculous.

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