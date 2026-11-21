Divorced Dad Plans A Road Trip To Spend Quality Time With His Daughter, But His Overbearing Father Tries To Tag Along

Divorce changes a lot of things, and one of the hardest is how little time a parent gets with their kids.

One dad found that out the hard way. He’d been looking forward to spring break as a rare chance to make up for it.

When he asked his youngest daughter what she wanted to do, she said she’d love to visit his sister a couple of states away. So he planned a road trip, just the two of them.

Things got complicated when his father, who has a habit of bulldozing over everyone, invited himself along.

The dad soon was forced to make it clear his company wasn’t welcome.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not wanting my parents to come on a Dad/Daughter spring break trip? My ex-wife and I are recently divorced. I have my youngest daughter for spring break in March.

He soon begins to plan some activities with his daughter.

I asked her what she would want to do. She said she wants to go visit my sister a couple of states over to see her, but also do some of the activities in the area. With the cost of tickets to fly, we’re going to drive. It can be done in less than a day.

He provides some additional background information.

My sister moved to her new house a couple of years ago, and my parents keep saying they need to go out there to see her. But they never do.

Now all of the sudden his parents want to tag along, and this father isn’t happy about it at all.

Now that I’m driving out there with my daughter, they want to come along. This was planned on being a dad/daughter trip because I don’t get much time with the kids now as I used to. I told them no because I don’t want my dad trying to dictate everything that we do. AITA?

It sounds like he and his dad aren’t on the best terms. That could definitely complicate things.

Redditor chime in with their thoughts.

He knows exactly what he wants this trip to be, and he shouldn’t jeopardize that.

This father and daughter really need this time together.

It’s important to stand your ground with matters like these.

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His father should have known better than to try to interfere with a trip that was already planned.

His father has had two years to visit his daughter, but of course he chose the worst possible time to finally take action.

This divorced dad knows exactly what’s at stake here.

He doesn’t see his kids as often as he used to, and this spring break getaway was the perfect opportunity to change that.

He knows his father better than anyone. Because of that, he knows there’s not enough room for his oversized personality in the car.

Some battles are worth picking.

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