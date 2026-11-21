An Employee Was Loyal and Reliable for Two Years—So He Was Stunned When His Boss Seemed to Reward a Coworker Who Constantly Skipped Work
by Heide Lazaro
Being a reliable employee should count for something in the workplace.
The following story is about an employee who always shows up at work and rarely takes a sick day.
Meanwhile, his coworker frequently went home early and took a lot of sick days.
Yet this coworker continued receiving support from their employer while everyone else picked up the extra work.
Ugh! Isn’t it unfair? Let’s take a closer look!
Does being Loyal and reliable to an employer even get noticed anymore?
You know, my sick days are practically nonexistent.
In fact, I’ve only had one in two years.
Just turning up on time and doing the job to the best of your ability.
I ask because that’s exactly what I’ve been for the past two years for my current employer.
This employee noticed that his coworker was always on sick leave or days off, but management didn’t seem to care.
However, the other guy I work with has had more sick days than I care to imagine.
He goes home after coming in for like an hour.
He just decides he’s having the afternoon off on the same day.
Basically, he does what the heck he wants, and the employer doesn’t seem bothered.
In fact, they support him.
So, he’s wondering if company loyalty isn’t rewarded anymore.
He kicked up such a fuss about doing a certain aspect of the job that he no longer does it, and everyone else has to do it.
He also threatens that he will leave or needs to find a new job all the time.
The amount of sick days they’ve let him have as “holiday” is ridiculous.
It’s only recently that they’ve stopped it, and now they pay him SSP.
So I’m currently just asking myself, is being loyal and reliable even worth it anymore?
It’s frustrating for employees who consistently show up and do their jobs to be overlooked.
What’s worse is that the employee who’s always absent and shows a toxic workplace attitude is the one getting the support from management.
I agree that OP has a point in questioning whether loyalty and dedication to the job are still worth anything.
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Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.
Here’s some useful advice.
This one makes a valid point.
This user shares their personal thoughts.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a delivery driver who, after being scolded for ignoring parking policies, decides to maliciously comply himself into some serious overtime.
It doesn’t get rewarded, says this one.
Finally, another one chimes in.
Apparently, the secret to getting special treatment is threatening to quit every other week.
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AuthorHeide Lazaro
Heide Lazaro is a veteran human-interest writer and digital culture expert with over a decade of experience in editorial strategy. Specializing in lifestyle, social dynamics, and the internet's most compelling stories, Heide has authored and published more than 10 books online. Beyond her daily reporting, she is a dedicated motivational speaker who helps audiences connect through the power of storytelling. When she isn't sifting through the web's wildest real-life drama, Heide is an avid runner, painter, and novel-enthusiast fueled by a truly excellent cup of coffee.
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