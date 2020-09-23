Sep 23, 2020

This Beautifully Shot 4K Video of M&M’s Dissolving in Water is Literal Eye Candy

 

In this beautifully shot timelapse we see chocolate M&M’s dissolving in water and creating incredible colors and patterns. The 4K video was shot by Beauty of Science with a Sony A7R M2.

You can also find some additional stills below and see more amazing videos by Beauty of Science on their website.

 

 

