Sep 23, 2020
This Beautifully Shot 4K Video of M&M’s Dissolving in Water is Literal Eye Candy
In this beautifully shot timelapse we see chocolate M&M’s dissolving in water and creating incredible colors and patterns. The 4K video was shot by Beauty of Science with a Sony A7R M2.
You can also find some additional stills below and see more amazing videos by Beauty of Science on their website.
Categories: ART, BEST OF, SCI/TECH
Tags: · 4K, chemistry, color, macro, patterns, science, surreal, timelapse, trippy
