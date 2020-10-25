The 25 Most Expensive Things Ever Sold on eBay
To celebrate their 25th anniversary, eBay has published a four-part series that takes a look at shopping over the last quarter century on their marketplace. In the inforgraphic below, eBay shares the 25 most expensive things ever sold on their marketplace.
From a $168 million Gigayacht to a Magic The Gathering ‘Black Lotus’ Card for $250,000, these are the most expensive sales ever on the site.
Since the infographic was light on any actual information about the item or listing, I’ve added a few tidbits below for your enjoyment.
You can also take a look at the other 3 parts in the 25th anniversary series: 25 Most Iconic Moments, 25 Years of Collecting, and 25 Years of Passions and Interests.
The Gigayacht
Sold for $168 Million USD
The most expensive item ever sold on eBay was a 405-ft megayacht designed by Frank Mulder. It was purchased for a staggering $168 million USD by Russian billionaire and oligarch, Roman Abramovich.
Features include: 3,000 sq. ft. master suite on the main deck, 10 multilevel VIP suites with panoramic windows, eight guest rooms, a children’s cabin, a gym, office area, movie theater, spa, retractable glass elevator, a jetstream swimming pool, a movie theater and a helicopter pad.
Lunch with Warren Buffett
Sold for $4,567,888 USD
For $4,567,888, a lunch with the Oracle of Omaha was auctioned off on eBay to benefit GLIDE, a nonprofit that provides programs and services to those in need in San Francisco, California. This was the most expensive purchase in 2019 according to eBay, and also served as the most expensive charity purchase ever on the site.
Justin Sun, founder of blockchain platform TRON, purchased the lunch with Buffett.
The Town of Albert, Texas
Sold for $2.5 Million USD
Located roughly 100 km (62 miles) outside of San Antonio, Albert is a 13-acre ghost town that once had a population of 50 in 1925. The town was sold on eBay in 2007 and features an icehouse created from the frame of the old general store, a pavilion, an 85-year-old dance hall, a tractor shed and a three-bedroom house, together with peach and pecan orchards.
Albert dates to the late 1800s and originally qualified as a town because it used to have a post office.
All Star Comics #8
Sold for $936,223 USD
Originally sold for $0.10 in 1941, All Star Comics #8 was sold in 2017 for a staggering $936,223 USD. The comic is notable because it contains the first appearance of Wonder Woman, as well as her origin story.
With a 9.4 CGC grade, it’s the highest Certified Guaranty Company-graded copy of this issue known, with the closest competition rated at 9.0, which was good enough to earn $411,001 at auction in 2016.
Elvis Presley’s Baby Grand Piano
Sold for $375,190 USD
Elvis Presley’s 1912 Wm. Knab & Co. white baby grand piano was sold in 2017 to coincide with the 40th anniversary of his death. The historic piano has been played and recorded on by musical legends for almost a century, starting with Duke Ellington in the 1930’s. Upon purchasing it in 1957, Elvis had it refinished to his personal specifications, then kept it in his home where it was used frequently for personal practice, performances and jam sessions for years to come.
A portion of the proceeds from the piano were donated to benefit the Starkey Hearing Foundation, providing hearing aids to children and people in need around the world.
Black Lotus Magic Card
Sold for $250,000 USD
Earlier this year, the most expensive Magic: The Gathering card ever was sold on eBay. It was a mint condition Black Lotus from the limited-edition Alpha set, was was the very first printing of Magic cards ever made.
The card itself also received the highest possible grading from Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA 10). The last similar sale on eBay was for a PSA 9.5 Black Lotus that fetched $200,000 USD.
