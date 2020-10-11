So This Happened in New Zealand Today
With zero active community cases, the New Zealand All Blacks and Australia Wallabies played in front of 30,000 fans today in Wellington, New Zealand. It’s a rare sight in today’s world—a crowd of spectators at a sporting event—something that was so commonplace 7.5 months ago.
As of today, there was 1 new imported case of COVID-19 in New Zealand. The person arrived on a flight from India and is in isolation. According to New Zealand’s Ministry of Health:
“Our total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is 1,515. Our total number of active cases is now 45 – all imported cases. There are no active community cases of COVID-19. No one is in hospital with COVID-19 today (Oct. 11). Yesterday our laboratories processed 3,809 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,000,764. The Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says reaching the million test mark is significant. [source]
For a population of approximately 4.88 million, the one million test milestone is impressive. New Zealand has been very aggressive when it comes to testing and contract tracing. They have also been strict with quarantining when people with cases of Covid-19 arrive to New Zealand from abroad.
Does a photo like this make you sad? Or does it give you hope that a return to some kind of ‘normalcy’ can and will eventually happen.
googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(‘div-gpt-ad-1583941906523-0’); });
Categories: PICTURE OF THE DAY, SPORTS, STORIES, TRAVEL
Tags: · coronavirus, covid-19, crowd, events, live, new zealand, rare, rugby
Comments