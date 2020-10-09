The Shirk Report – Volume 599
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– You’re a wizard Harry
– I mean the sign is right there
– Deploy the military slinky!
– This spoke to me
– This kid has already won Halloween
– This is amazing
– Check out this “hidden” beach in Mexico
– Zoetrope vinyl ftw
– A 3D printed image
– Feeding sweet potatoes to even bigger sweet potatoes
– This chinchilla is rather rotund
– Manta Rayyyyyyyyy
– Did she just..
– 50,000 litres of wine, gone
– When you realize your pants may be a little snug
– This is the way
– Just gonna leave this here
– This too
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– How ‘Feierabend’ helps Germans disconnect from the workday
– 2 Scientists Awarded Nobel Prize In Chemistry For Genome Editing Research
– Billionaires’ wealth rises to $10.2 trillion amid Covid crisis
– How the Late Rock God Eddie Van Halen Hacked His Guitar
– The Winners of the 2020 Drone Awards
– 100,000 Stars (interactive)
– The Inside Story of MacKenzie Scott, the Mysterious 60-Billion-Dollar Woman
– The rats evicted from paradise
– Self-Care Doesn’t Have to Be Selfish
– How Memes, Lulz, and “Ironic” Bigotry Won the Internet
5 VIDEOS
CHEERS TO THE WEEKEND!
