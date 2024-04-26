Woman’s Ex Leaves Her High And Dry After A Really Rough Breakup, So She Gets Revenge By Fooling Around With His Dad And Ruining Their Relationship
by Chris Allen
Breakups are the worst!
Just throwing everything in your life up in the air, dealing with those emotions – it’s A LOT.
And that’s when it’s an amenable one!
How about when it’s an ugly breakup? With money and infidelity involved?
Well that’s the tenor of this short story here.
This one is short and I’ll never admit to it in real life.
She should have started by saying, “To make a short story short,” but alas.
To make a long story short, I once had the breakup from hell.
We were together for a year and then he dumped me out of the blue, screwed me out of some money, and I later found out there was another woman involved.
It was even worse because I had no support network where we were living, so I also made the hard choice to quit my job with no backup and move back to my hometown.
Sounds like a seismic life change.
So she took some real petty revenge.
I lost EVERYTHING!
So I fooled around with his Dad.
It ruined their father/son relationship and he was pretty upset.
And apparently the Dad was using this as some kind of life lesson for his son?
His Dad was fine with it because apparently this was a pattern of behaviour with his son and he was SICK of it.
He was actually the one who told his son, and he made sure to tell him in a really petty way.
There. I finally told someone. It’s ok if you judge me.
I don’t exactly feel ‘great’ about it myself…but at least the s** with his Dad was good.
Most of the comments were quite…colorful.
Here's a few that passed the more PG-13 side of things.
Like this person who had a fantastic bit of advice.
This person recalled the absolute mic drop of mic drop comebacks.
Another person thought the Dad must've been loving it.
And this comment, with everyone's thumbs up high in the air.
That’s one way to handle things!
