Parents Emotionally Manipulated Grandparent Into Babysitting For 5 Days, So They Took The Kids To Disney Without The Parents
by Chris Allen
Having your parents babysit for your kid(s) is always an exercise in communication.
You never want to impose your will in the situation, as resentment can flare pretty rapidly.
So walking that fine line of making sure everyone is happy is pretty paramount when you head out of town.
But that’s not what happened in this story!
Nah. Better to handle it all with entitlement and a “me first” attitude!
AITA for taking my grandchildren to Disney for the first time without their mother and refusing to apologize when confronted?
I recently babysat my grandchildren (5 and 4) for a period of four nights and five days so my son and his wife could attend a wedding in Mexico, and spend a few days on vacation.
They approached me since her mother would not be available, and I initially said I wasn’t comfortable with that.
5 days alone? Seems like a big stretch of time.
And it sounds like he was manipulated into this situation a bit.
It seemed like a long time to watch the kids, and she has point blank told me that the woman’s family is more important than the man’s, so I was irritated I was being asked and not her mother.
I will admit that I did give in when my son became very emotional, but I felt/feel like they were being manipulative.
While I had the kids I was invited to a birthday at Epcot and wanted to go.
It didn’t even occur to me to run it by my son or daughter in law, as I had the kids for an extended period of time and obviously they knew they would be going where I went.
So off to Epcot they go!
Nothing out of the ordinary, right?
My daughter in law had previously mentioned wanting to save up for Disney, but she’s said that about a lot of things, and never made me aware it was something super special to her. Also it was Epcot. It’s not like I took them to Magic Kingdom and they had some magical moment of seeing their favorite character.
When they returned and found out my daughter in law was furious and burst into tears. She said I stole one of her kids first and called me entitled.
The confrontation was not a good one.
Tempers flared and feelings were hurt.
To be honest I didn’t react well to being called entitled, when she was the one who had previously demanded babysitting. My son asked me to apologize as she was distraught over missing their first Disney trip, but I declined and asked them to leave.
My son reached out again and said I should have asked for something that big, and his wife feels robbed. I know she is a huge Disney person, but it was Epcot, not quintessential Disney and I don’t feel I should have had to miss out on a birthday party I wanted to attend.
But OP here stood their ground.
And they’re pretty confident Reddit will acquit him of all wrongdoing.
I told my son I am not apologizing for anything and maybe they should think about how they made me feel when they didn’t respect my initial no. My son feels like Reddit is going to show me the error of my ways.
Let’s see what folks had to say.
Oh hey? Son? Take a look here below, k thx.
This person pointed out that if this was done out of revenge that’d be one thing.
But it wasn’t.
And one person really hopes the son was paying attention to all these comments.
Sonny boy had a whole slice of humble pie.
Humble pie tastes especially delicious with entitled tear-induced frosting.
