The Shirk Report – Volume 604
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Good things happen when you speed up footage of astronauts on the Moon
– Show me a better Yoga partner, I’ll wait
– 2020 mood
– Current pandemic stage
– I’ve made it
– There’s evil in the air
– The way the ice slides off this railing
– Something cool happens when you draw on foil with white board markers and submerge it in water
– Using the anime filter on the dog was an excellent idea
– The horror
– Passive aggressive signage is the best signage
– Puns are a close runner-up
– Here’s a neat trick you can try this weekend
– Okay maybe this one instead
– They were taking selfies and then he looked over and gave the best cut-eye you’ve ever seen
– Me when I step onto a plush carpet
– You broke an unwritten rule!
– Bless up
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– A Nameless Hiker and the Case the Internet Can’t Crack
– How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Bryson DeChambeau
– ‘It’s the screams of the damned!’ The eerie AI world of deepfake music
– McDonald’s Is Seriously Naming Its Plant-Based Burger ‘McPlant’
– Alex Trebek, Longtime Host of ‘Jeopardy!,’ Dies at 80
– Is There a Universal Language?
– Why do Americans like it to be 72 degrees inside?
– America’s Next Authoritarian Will Be Much More Competent
– Winners of Close-Up Photographer of the Year
– He Married a Sociopath: Me
5 VIDEOS + we love you alex
EVERYTHING IS FINE, IT’S THE WEEKEND!
