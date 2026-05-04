The “Plan B” Insult: Why a Student is Heartbroken After Her Advisor Suggested Dentistry as a “Backup” to Medicine

When taking exams at school to see what job you might be able to get, it is good to try for things you want but also to have realistic expectations.

What would you do if you had a student who wasn’t getting good enough scores to get into med school, but she wanted to continue to focus on that in her classes?

That is what the teacher in this story is experiencing, and when he advised the student to look into other career options, the student was upset, and now he feels bad.

AITA for telling my junior in school that she cant become a doctor I am from India and in this country there is a huge competitive exam for medical which had around 1.5 million high school passouts attempting it annually.

That is a lot of competition.

There are only 5-10k seats and they all are distributed by various quotas, reservations etc. Now the case in hand, my junior of my school whom I know from before, gave this exam and scored around 500/720 which is not at all enough for a seat in a college here.

She still has some great opportunities ahead of her.

She consulted me on what to do further as she is also fully aware she can’t get it. She wants to try for next year. She can get a dental seat or seat in engineering if she gives it next year as she had both maths and biology for her high school.

He is giving her his honest opinion.

Anyways, I simply told her – You should give up on becoming a doctor. You will waste your entire year studying and I am not sure if you will be able to score more than 570 or 600 to get a good seat. Medical is not worth it for its difficulty and you won’t have a good life. I seriously say you go to other options.

I can see why she would be upset and disappointed.

Now obviously she was shocked and didn’t say much. But I thought that it was necessary as medical seriously isn’t roses after getting in also. The amount of studying is insane and she simply didn’t seem like one who could do it.

The advice he is giving seems to be good.

I seriously think she would be happy in other fields as there is less competition and she will be happier. I just hope I didn’t come across as too crude. AITA?

He is in a position where giving advice is appropriate, and the advice he is giving is good. Yes, it will be hard to hear, but it is important that she hears it.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

Getting into med school is difficult.

This person says he handled it poorly.

Her reaction is understandable, but it was good advice.

It was harsh, but she needed to hear it.

Not everyone can be a doctor.

Sometimes the truth hurts, but she needed to hear it.

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