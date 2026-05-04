“She Had No Idea Who I Was”: A Neighbor’s Secret Grudge Was Exposed by a Delivery Mistake

Neighbors don’t always know who they’re talking to.

The following story involves a woman who gave a misdelivered parcel to her elderly neighbor.

When she got there, the neighbor started complaining about her own household without realizing it.

She played along the entire time… until she had to awkwardly escape.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Next door neighbour slagged my house off to my face.. because she didn’t realise I lived there. My next door neighbours are elderly. Their parcel was delivered to our house by mistake. I went over to give it to them. The older lady greeted me super kindly. She thanked me for the parcel.

This woman played dumb and went along with the neighbor’s story.

At some point, she pointed at our house. Her face turned snide. She asked me, “Do you know them?” I played dumb. I said no and that I had not met them. She then went on a tirade about my partner smoking weed. He does not smoke weed.

She learned that the neighbor had reported them.

There is a path that runs between our house. Youths regularly go there to smoke. She mentioned she sees him a lot with children. They are our kids. She said she never sees the woman. That woman is me. She laughed and said she must not get out a lot. She mentioned she had reported us for the weed smoking, but got nowhere with it.

The neighbor’s husband knew who she was.

All the while, I was just smiling and agreeing. I said things like, “Oh, that is not good.” Her husband then came over. He does know I live there. He is the partner of the “weed smoker.” He said thanks.

So she ran back at home and told her husband everything.

I took that as my cue to get out of there. I ran back to my house before she noticed who I was. I told my partner. He laughed his head off. I, on the other hand, am absolutely mortified. We are moving in a couple of weeks. Thank God.

Lol! That’s hilarious. Let’s find out what others have to say.

This person shares their personal idea.

Here’s what this one would do.

This user makes a valid point.

Lol. Indeed, right?

Finally, here’s another honest opinion.

Sometimes, you just gotta nod along.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who had all 15 cars next door towed.