Nov 3, 2020

Tony Hawk Went as Larry David for Halloween and It’s Pretty Good

Tony Hawk dressed as Larry David for Halloween and then tore up a skate park. In the history of Halloween costumes, this is pretty, pretty, pretty good.

Also, Tony Hawk’s Twitter Stories of His Random Encounters are Delightful

 

 

