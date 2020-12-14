Amazing Banana Art Made by Poking and Bruising the Skin, No Ink is Used
When lockdown started, Anna Chojnicka decided to attempt a daily art challenge to help pass the time and keep her creative juices flowing.
To make things even more interesting, Anna chose bananas as her medium, poking holes and depressing the skin, causing it to bruise. Believe it or not, no ink was used in any of the illustrations below! Anna adds:
“I just bruise the peel by pressing into it with a blunt point and the marking goes gradually darker over a couple of hours (so can create graduation of shades based on timing – by doing that darkest parts first).”
For those wondering, Anna says she eats every banana she doodles on, so nothing goes to waste. She also launched a fundraiser for her daily banana art to raise money for FareShare, who strive to “fight hunger and tackle food waste in the UK”.
To see more, check out Anna’s banana art on Twitter and Instagram.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21.
22.
23.
24.
25.
26.
27.
28.
29.
30.
31.
32.
33.
34.
35.
Categories: ART, BEST OF
Tags: · drawing, food, illustration
