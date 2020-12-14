Dec 14, 2020

Amazing Banana Art Made by Poking and Bruising the Skin, No Ink is Used

 

When lockdown started, Anna Chojnicka decided to attempt a daily art challenge to help pass the time and keep her creative juices flowing.

To make things even more interesting, Anna chose bananas as her medium, poking holes and depressing the skin, causing it to bruise. Believe it or not, no ink was used in any of the illustrations below! Anna adds:

“I just bruise the peel by pressing into it with a blunt point and the marking goes gradually darker over a couple of hours (so can create graduation of shades based on timing – by doing that darkest parts first).”

 

For those wondering, Anna says she eats every banana she doodles on, so nothing goes to waste. She also launched a fundraiser for her daily banana art to raise money for FareShare, who strive to “fight hunger and tackle food waste in the UK”.

To see more, check out Anna’s banana art on Twitter and Instagram.

 

ANNA CHOJNICKA
Twitter | Instagram | Fundraiser

 

 

1.

bruised banana art by anna chojnicka 2 Amazing Banana Art Made by Poking and Bruising the Skin, No Ink is Used

ANNA CHOJNICKA
Twitter | Instagram | Fundraiser

 

2.

bruised banana art by anna chojnicka 25 Amazing Banana Art Made by Poking and Bruising the Skin, No Ink is Used

ANNA CHOJNICKA
Twitter | Instagram | Fundraiser

 

3.

bruised banana art by anna chojnicka 28 Amazing Banana Art Made by Poking and Bruising the Skin, No Ink is Used

ANNA CHOJNICKA
Twitter | Instagram | Fundraiser

 

4.

bruised banana art by anna chojnicka 30 Amazing Banana Art Made by Poking and Bruising the Skin, No Ink is Used

ANNA CHOJNICKA
Twitter | Instagram | Fundraiser

 

5.

bruised banana art by anna chojnicka 12 Amazing Banana Art Made by Poking and Bruising the Skin, No Ink is Used

ANNA CHOJNICKA
Twitter | Instagram | Fundraiser

 

6.

bruised banana art by anna chojnicka 1 Amazing Banana Art Made by Poking and Bruising the Skin, No Ink is Used

ANNA CHOJNICKA
Twitter | Instagram | Fundraiser

 

7.

bruised banana art by anna chojnicka 24 Amazing Banana Art Made by Poking and Bruising the Skin, No Ink is Used

ANNA CHOJNICKA
Twitter | Instagram | Fundraiser

 

8.

bruised banana art by anna chojnicka 35 Amazing Banana Art Made by Poking and Bruising the Skin, No Ink is Used

ANNA CHOJNICKA
Twitter | Instagram | Fundraiser

 

9.

bruised banana art by anna chojnicka 6 Amazing Banana Art Made by Poking and Bruising the Skin, No Ink is Used

ANNA CHOJNICKA
Twitter | Instagram | Fundraiser

 

10.

bruised banana art by anna chojnicka 5 Amazing Banana Art Made by Poking and Bruising the Skin, No Ink is Used

ANNA CHOJNICKA
Twitter | Instagram | Fundraiser

 

11.

bruised banana art by anna chojnicka 16 Amazing Banana Art Made by Poking and Bruising the Skin, No Ink is Used

ANNA CHOJNICKA
Twitter | Instagram | Fundraiser

 

12.

bruised banana art by anna chojnicka 27 Amazing Banana Art Made by Poking and Bruising the Skin, No Ink is Used

ANNA CHOJNICKA
Twitter | Instagram | Fundraiser

 

13.

bruised banana art by anna chojnicka 19 Amazing Banana Art Made by Poking and Bruising the Skin, No Ink is Used

ANNA CHOJNICKA
Twitter | Instagram | Fundraiser

 

14.

bruised banana art by anna chojnicka 4 Amazing Banana Art Made by Poking and Bruising the Skin, No Ink is Used

ANNA CHOJNICKA
Twitter | Instagram | Fundraiser

 

15.

bruised banana art by anna chojnicka 7 Amazing Banana Art Made by Poking and Bruising the Skin, No Ink is Used

ANNA CHOJNICKA
Twitter | Instagram | Fundraiser

 

16.

bruised banana art by anna chojnicka 17 Amazing Banana Art Made by Poking and Bruising the Skin, No Ink is Used

ANNA CHOJNICKA
Twitter | Instagram | Fundraiser

 

17.

bruised banana art by anna chojnicka 21 Amazing Banana Art Made by Poking and Bruising the Skin, No Ink is Used

ANNA CHOJNICKA
Twitter | Instagram | Fundraiser

 

18.

bruised banana art by anna chojnicka 11 Amazing Banana Art Made by Poking and Bruising the Skin, No Ink is Used

ANNA CHOJNICKA
Twitter | Instagram | Fundraiser

 

19.

bruised banana art by anna chojnicka 3 Amazing Banana Art Made by Poking and Bruising the Skin, No Ink is Used

ANNA CHOJNICKA
Twitter | Instagram | Fundraiser

 

20.

bruised banana art by anna chojnicka 31 Amazing Banana Art Made by Poking and Bruising the Skin, No Ink is Used

ANNA CHOJNICKA
Twitter | Instagram | Fundraiser

 

21.

bruised banana art by anna chojnicka 26 Amazing Banana Art Made by Poking and Bruising the Skin, No Ink is Used

ANNA CHOJNICKA
Twitter | Instagram | Fundraiser

 

22.

bruised banana art by anna chojnicka 15 Amazing Banana Art Made by Poking and Bruising the Skin, No Ink is Used

ANNA CHOJNICKA
Twitter | Instagram | Fundraiser

 

23.

bruised banana art by anna chojnicka 29 Amazing Banana Art Made by Poking and Bruising the Skin, No Ink is Used

ANNA CHOJNICKA
Twitter | Instagram | Fundraiser

 

24.

bruised banana art by anna chojnicka 13 Amazing Banana Art Made by Poking and Bruising the Skin, No Ink is Used

ANNA CHOJNICKA
Twitter | Instagram | Fundraiser

 

25.

bruised banana art by anna chojnicka 23 Amazing Banana Art Made by Poking and Bruising the Skin, No Ink is Used

ANNA CHOJNICKA
Twitter | Instagram | Fundraiser

 

26.

bruised banana art by anna chojnicka 14 Amazing Banana Art Made by Poking and Bruising the Skin, No Ink is Used

ANNA CHOJNICKA
Twitter | Instagram | Fundraiser

 

27.

bruised banana art by anna chojnicka 20 Amazing Banana Art Made by Poking and Bruising the Skin, No Ink is Used

ANNA CHOJNICKA
Twitter | Instagram | Fundraiser

 

28.

bruised banana art by anna chojnicka 34 Amazing Banana Art Made by Poking and Bruising the Skin, No Ink is Used

ANNA CHOJNICKA
Twitter | Instagram | Fundraiser

 

29.

bruised banana art by anna chojnicka 10 Amazing Banana Art Made by Poking and Bruising the Skin, No Ink is Used

ANNA CHOJNICKA
Twitter | Instagram | Fundraiser

 

30.

bruised banana art by anna chojnicka 9 Amazing Banana Art Made by Poking and Bruising the Skin, No Ink is Used

ANNA CHOJNICKA
Twitter | Instagram | Fundraiser

 

31.

bruised banana art by anna chojnicka 8 Amazing Banana Art Made by Poking and Bruising the Skin, No Ink is Used

ANNA CHOJNICKA
Twitter | Instagram | Fundraiser

 

32.

bruised banana art by anna chojnicka 22 Amazing Banana Art Made by Poking and Bruising the Skin, No Ink is Used

ANNA CHOJNICKA
Twitter | Instagram | Fundraiser

 

33.

bruised banana art by anna chojnicka 18 Amazing Banana Art Made by Poking and Bruising the Skin, No Ink is Used

ANNA CHOJNICKA
Twitter | Instagram | Fundraiser

 

34.

bruised banana art by anna chojnicka 32 Amazing Banana Art Made by Poking and Bruising the Skin, No Ink is Used

ANNA CHOJNICKA
Twitter | Instagram | Fundraiser

 

35.

bruised banana art by anna chojnicka 33 Amazing Banana Art Made by Poking and Bruising the Skin, No Ink is Used

ANNA CHOJNICKA
Twitter | Instagram | Fundraiser

 

 

googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(‘div-gpt-ad-1583941906523-0’); });

Categories: ART, BEST OF
Tags: · , ,

Comments

Copyright © 2020 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress.com VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter