Dec 1, 2020

Portrait of Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington Made Entirely Out of Thread and Nails

Russian artist Konstantin Hlanta recently completed this incredible portrait of the late Chester Bennington, who was the lead vocalist for Linkin Park.

Incredibly, the moving portrait is made entirely of thread and nails and took the 27-year-old artist roughly 400 hours over the course of 8 months to complete.

Konstantin began his art career with pencil drawings in 2008, but now primarily works with thread and nails. You can find many more of his amazing artworks on Instagram.

Below you can find some detail and close up shots of the artwork.

 

 

