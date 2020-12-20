A Map of the USA Drawn with Just 3 Lines
Artist Tyler Foust (featured previously) shared his latest work on reddit, a map of the USA drawn in only 3 lines, doing his best to separate states using gaps.
When you realize 2 of the 3 lines are for Alaska and Hawaii, it makes the single continuous line used to draw the contiguous US all the more impressive! And if that wasn’t enough, Foust even managed to sneak in an Easter Egg… if you look closely you may find ‘Tfoust’ somewhere in the drawing (hint: it’s upside down and mirrored somewhere in the midwest)!
In the comments on reddit, Foust said he started the line at Washington and ended in Maine and that the illustration took him a few hours to complete. Tyler says he is working on a book with each state drawn in a single line. For those interested, prints will be available soon on his Etsy store.
