Amazing Street Mural Turns Pedestrian Walkway Into Giant Undulating Sand Dune
Outside of the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts is a pedestrian-only walkway (Avenue de Musée) that features giant chrome spheres sporadically placed along the street.
Each year, the museum calls for proposals for a temporary installation on the walkway with a $50,000 budget awarded to the winning entry to execute their vision.
In 2018, architecture design firm NÓS was selected to bring their “Moving Dunes” project to life. By painting the street, they transformed it into surreal undulating sand dunes which sought to highlight the museum’s featured exhibition at the time, “From Africa to the Americas: Picasso face-to-face, from yesterday to today “. For more projects by NÓS, check out their site or Instagram.
