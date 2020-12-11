The Shirk Report – Volume 608
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– When you aren’t handy but have a great sense of humor
– Okay zoomer
– Lol they did the math
– I’m with the cat
– The perfect marshmallow doesn’t exi…
– Alexa, show me something strangely satisfying
– Alexa, do it again but make it nature
– Alexa, one last time for science
– Simpler times
– You know you’ve made it when
– Brace yourself, Dad gifts are coming
– That dog is stoned right?
– Duuuuuude that leaf is moving
– Saving this one for the group chat
– What is this sorcery
– The time has come
– Showing up matters
– Yeah you will!
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– A Year Like No Other: 2020 In Pictures
– How Cap’n Crunch Gave the World the iPhone and the Heated Debate Over Whether He’s Really a Captain
– Time’s 2020 Person of the Year
– Formula 1: Romain Grosjean’s escape leaves sport with soul-searching to do
– Mt Everest grows by nearly a metre to new height
– Bob Dylan Sells His Songwriting Catalog in Blockbuster Deal
– Why Tunnels in The US Cost Much More Than Anywhere Else in The World
– But what about THIS mask?
– Chuck Yeager, Test Pilot Who Broke the Sound Barrier, Is Dead at 97
– The Skeletons at the Lake
5 VIDEOS + stu
Stu. pic.twitter.com/g2IH5swp9g
— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 6, 2020
GET REAL THIS WEEKEND
googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(‘div-gpt-ad-1583941906523-0’); });
Categories: FUNNY, SHIRK REPORT
Comments