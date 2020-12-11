Dec 11, 2020

The Shirk Report – Volume 608

20 IMAGES

Friday!
When you aren’t handy but have a great sense of humor
Okay zoomer
Lol they did the math
I’m with the cat
The perfect marshmallow doesn’t exi…
Alexa, show me something strangely satisfying
Alexa, do it again but make it nature
Alexa, one last time for science
Simpler times
You know you’ve made it when
Brace yourself, Dad gifts are coming
That dog is stoned right?
Duuuuuude that leaf is moving
Saving this one for the group chat
What is this sorcery
The time has come
Showing up matters
Yeah you will!
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

A Year Like No Other: 2020 In Pictures
How Cap’n Crunch Gave the World the iPhone and the Heated Debate Over Whether He’s Really a Captain
Time’s 2020 Person of the Year
Formula 1: Romain Grosjean’s escape leaves sport with soul-searching to do
Mt Everest grows by nearly a metre to new height
Bob Dylan Sells His Songwriting Catalog in Blockbuster Deal
Why Tunnels in The US Cost Much More Than Anywhere Else in The World
But what about THIS mask?
Chuck Yeager, Test Pilot Who Broke the Sound Barrier, Is Dead at 97
The Skeletons at the Lake

 

5 VIDEOS + stu

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

